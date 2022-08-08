Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s back! The Dermstore Anniversary Sale has returned, and the 2022 event is bigger than ever before. 280 of your favorite brands are on sale — that’s 50 more than usual — featuring products discounted from 20% to 25% off. Rewards members can also earn three times the points on eligible purchases during this sale!

For this list, we wanted to focus solely on products from top brands with marked-down prices. Get ready to shop some serious skincare and beauty favorites for less. Remember, this sale ends August 17!

111SKIN

Our Absolute Favorite: This is the perfect time to try out some ultra-fancy skincare. The 111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask is our pick, as famously worn by Jennifer Aniston for 2021 Emmys prep!

Get the 111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask Single (originally $33) for just $25 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

COSRX

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve adored this affordable K-beauty brand for years, thanks to products like this Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask. Breakouts? Dull complexion? Dryness — or oiliness? This do-it-all mask could be your new favorite product!

Get the COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask (originally $18) for just $14 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

Tarte

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready, get set…glam! This lengthening mascara is a fan-favorite, not only emphasizing the lashes but also conditioning, hydrating and protecting them!

Get the Tarte Lights Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara (originally $24) for just $18 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

Yon-Ka Paris

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking to get serious about anti-aging skincare, this elixir is a must for targeting fine lines and wrinkles. With the help of vitamin F, it could be the one product that finally makes that mega-difference in your skin!

Get the Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Elixir Vital (originally $120) for juts $90 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

PMD

Our Absolute Favorite: A deep clean is so important, whether you’re only wearing sunscreen every day or a full face of makeup. This ultra-popular silicone cleansing device delivers over 7,000 vibrations per minute to help “lift, firm and tone problem areas”!

Get the PMD Clean Berry (originally $99) for just $74 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

Living Proof

Our Absolute Favorite: This is an excellent opportunity to grab the biggest size of this iconic dry shampoo on sale! Second day hair? How about fifth day hair with this powerhouse on your side? 20% off!

Get the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo (originally $41) for just $31 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

La Roche-Posay

Our Absolute Favorite: Adding a strong retinoid to your routine can end up being pretty expensive, but not in this case! This acne treatment is a prescription-strength, FDA-approved find that could help seriously prevent clogged pores and incessant acne!

Get the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Retinoid Acne Treatment (originally $31) for just $25 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

Kjaer Weis

Our Absolute Favorite: One of our favorite pieces of advice to give for makeup is this: Just one luxury item can change everything. Just one fancy, semi-sheer lip gloss from Kjaer Weis can have you feeling like a bonafide beauty babe — and you can pick the shade!

Get the Kjaer Weis Lip Gloss (originally $30) for just $23 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

Dr. Dennis Gross

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a skin reset? This two-step system is known for delivering both “immediate and longterm anti-aging benefits.” Clear, glowy, youthful complexion, here we come!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 Pack) (originally $88) for just $70 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

Briogeo

Our Absolute Favorite: Itchy, dry scalp? Or maybe excess oil is dragging you and your locks down? This Scalp Revival micro-exfoliating shampoo is incredible — and it smells almost like minty chocolate!

Get the Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo (originally $42) for just $34 with code CHEERS at Dermstore for a limited time!

