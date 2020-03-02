7 Can’t-Miss Picks From the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event

Know those beauty brands that have been sitting on your wish list for just about a full eternity and a half? The ones you’d basically trade in your entire vanity for? We all have them, but they’ve always stayed a faraway dream. The sales on them are rarer than rare. That’s why this is a week (plus one day!) we’re going to remember forever!

Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event is officially here, and that means you can now save up to 20% off top brands that are almost never marked down. Over 200 brands are participating — some are even offering double Loyalty points! Dermstore only has a few sitewide events per year, so with warmer weather on the horizon, this is the perfect time to stock up. Check out our picks below!

This Eyebrow Treatment

Want fuller brows that really pop, bringing out the best of your bone structure? This Talika gel is going to be a staple in your routine!

Get the Talika Eyebrow Lipocils Experts treatment (originally $59) for just $47 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

This Bronzer Duo

No time to go through your whole makeup routine? This one little compact will have your cheeks, nose and forehead looking contoured and naturally gorgeous!

Get the lilah b. Bronzed Beauty Bronzer Duo – b. sunkissed – bronzer (originally $42) for just $34 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

This Top-Rated Serum

If it’s Caudalie, we know it’s top of the line. Shoppers say this anti-dark spot serum is their little “French beauty secret,” and now it can be yours too!

Get the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum (originally $79) for just $63 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

This Futuristic Masking System

Sheet masking? Old news. Attach a mini mask to this pulsating device instead and in just 90 seconds your skin could be glowing like never before!

Get the FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment (originally $200) for just $159 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

This Hair and Body Oil

This silky oil may bring dead hair back to life and flaking skin back to its most supple self. Plus, that herbal citrus scent is heavenly!

Get the Leonor Greyl Huile Secret de Beauté (originally $70) for just $56 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

This Celeb-Favorite Highlighter

Want to own the same highlighting gloss as Kim Kardashian? Who wouldn’t? This is your chance!

Get the Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator (originally $32) for just $26 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

This Lovely Body Wash

Add a little luxury to your everyday with this moisturizing body wash. It’s from TOCCA, so you know it’s going to smell incredible!

Get the TOCCA Bagno Profumato Body Wash – Stella (originally $18) for just $14 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

Want to see even more deals? Check out more from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event here!

