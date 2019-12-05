



We obviously have health and fitness on our mind for our upcoming 2020 transformation, but this is an entire new decade we’re talking about here. We want to start the ’20s off looking and feeling entirely fresh — which means our beauty routine need an overhaul. Of course, that means upgrading our products, which unfortunately often means shelling out more cash. Often, but not always!

Dermstore’s vast sale section contains so many top brands, whether we’re talking skincare, haircare, cosmetics or wellness. We opened about 7,000 tabs while scrolling through the pages, finding deals up to 50% off and surprise reductions everywhere — but don’t worry, because we narrowed it down to five must-haves we think everyone should have on hand come January 1!

This Shimmery Highlighter

Come 2020, our cheekbones are going to pop like bottles of champagne when the clock strikes midnight on NYE. This award-winning highlighter is what’s going to make it happen, giving us the natural luminescence we’ve only dreamed of!

Get the BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter – Rose Gold (originally $38) for just $27 at Dermstore!

This Top-Rated Toner

This K-beauty toner is perfect for sensitive skin, claiming to balance and soothe it while preparing it for other treatments. It’s an essential for keeping skin hydrated too — especially in the winter when we need to layer up not just our clothes, but our skincare products!

Get the Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner (originally $22) for just $15 at Dermstore!

This 24K Gold Cream

This face and body illuminator really is infused with pure 24-karat gold, which may give us a glow like no other. It even contains shade-sensing spheres that claim to adjust to fit any skin tone — making it a perfect gift too!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Prism Cream (originally $44) for just $35 at Dermstore!

This Multi-Use Flat Iron

Whether you want to straighten your hair or curl it, this styling iron with its cute minty plates is here to help you out. It has adjustable temperature settings and shoppers say it’s “the best investment” you can make on a hair product — now for $50 less than full price!

Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ceramic Flat Styling Iron 1.25 Inch (originally $200) for just $150 at Dermstore!

This Brightening Sunscreen

If we could give you one anti-aging product to use every single day, it would be sunscreen — and this lightweight one is an amazing choice. It contains soothing shea butter and aloe vera extract, while niacinamide may reduce hyperpigmentation. Shoppers say this sunscreen gets them that coveted “glass skin glow,” which means we need it now!

Get the Thank You Farmer Sun Project Shimmer Sun Essence SPF 30 (originally $27) for just $19 at Dermstore!

