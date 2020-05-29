Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love a good dollar sheet mask or drugstore cleanser from time to time, but there are other instances when our skin needs more. A simple, surface-level cleanse or treatment can be a nice, refreshing boost, but we need to dive past the shallow end if we want deeper results. If you feel like you’ve hit a plateau when it comes to your skincare, let Us take you higher!

A powerful serum is one of the top ways to transform your skin in a hurry, even when you think it’s about time to give up. If you’re going to invest in just one pricier product in your routine, we say it should be a serum. That’s a big decision — you don’t want to pick the wrong one and be stuck with a $100+ bottle you find lackluster at best. This Dior serum though? It’s the best way to go big without the risk. It’s even on sale right now!

Get the Dior Capture Totale C.E.L.L. ENERGY Super Potent Age-Defying Intense Serum (originally starting at $155) now starting at just $132 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This anti-aging serum’s remarkable effects are obvious on Gisele Bundchen’s ageless skin, but if you want to hear from other shoppers, over 2,000 of them are ready to share in the Nordstrom review section. They say this serum is “magical” and “luxurious,” loving the “silky texture” of the formula. They say their “skin immediately looked smoother and plumper” upon using it and that their face now “feels like velvet.” They are obsessed with their results, calling this serum “so stellar.” Bonus points? It doesn’t break them out!

This serum is made in France and contains an allergen-free fragrance at less than 1% for a floral flourish to make you smile every time you’re going through your skincare routine. That’s only the beginning of what we love about it though!

This serum’s power player is the designer brand’s Bio-Cellular Technology, which is based on 20 years of research. This technology aims to restore the energy power of mother cells in the skin, which are responsible for determining your complexion’s youthful radiance. We told you this serum dove deep! Add in the exclusive grade of hyaluronic acid and the floral complex and this product could be key for smoother, firmer, more resilient skin that looks years younger than it is!

This serum is available in two sizes, and this is the best time to buy, because both are 15% off. Save up to $36 on one bottle, or stock up to save more and more. You’ll be patting yourself on the back when your first bottle runs out and you have another waiting for you!

