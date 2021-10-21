Diptyque Just Dropped Limited-Edition Holiday Candles — We Need Every Scent

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are plenty of year-round candle stans, but there’s no time like the holidays to set some wicks ablaze! The right scent can put anyone in a festive mood, and also make a home feel warm and inviting. Sure, we have plenty of affordable candles that we use during all four seasons, but when fall rolls around, we like to go big — and what better brand to shop than Diptyque?

Each year, the beloved line releases a collection of limited-edition candles for the holidays, and the current selection is spectacular! Every scent has a different vibe, but any one of these candles will serve as an excellent gift if you’re in a pinch.

These candles are already selling out at Nordstrom, so if you want to get your hands on these magical products, it’s time to act fast! We broke down all of the scents for you below — so keep reading and treat yourself to a luxe candle ahead of the holiday season!

Diptyque Biscuit Scented Candle

This candle scent is truly special. It fills the room with scents that are reminiscent of holiday baking with patchouli and other spicy notes. Even if you’re not getting your bake on in the kitchen, you can still achieve the aroma by burning this beauty. Plus, it has real gold flakes in the wax for an extra festive touch!

Get the Diptyque Biscuit Scented Candle for prices starting at $42, available at Nordstrom!

Diptyque Flocon Candle

This candle has a more musky scent with floral notes to evoke the energy of the holidays. It’s a warm aroma that will make anyone want to curl up on the couch with a nice cup of tea or hot cocoa and watch a feel-good flick!

Get the Diptyque Biscuit Scented Candle for $78, available at Nordstrom!

Diptyque Sapin Candle

If you adore the scent of pine, this is the candle for you! It has woodsy and earthy notes that are synonymous with the holidays. Once December 1 rolls around, this is the candle you’ll want to burn on the daily!

Get the Diptyque Biscuit Scented Candle for prices starting at $42, available at Nordstrom!

