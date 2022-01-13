Planning a Valentine’s Day Look? We Found the Ultimate Romantic Red Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

2022 has only just kicked off, but we’re already thinking about the next major holiday on the horizon — Valentine’s Day! We know that V-Day can be a bit polarizing, but what’s not to love? It’s a day filled with romance and good vibes no matter who you’re celebrating with — be it your SO, family or best circle of friends.

It’s also an excuse to buy a new ensemble to get you into the festive spirit, and we always adore an excuse to go shopping! Whether you’re planning an intimate dinner with your partner or doing the most for Galentine’s Day, this beautiful velvet dress that we spotted on Amazon is absolutely dreamy.

Get the DIRASS Women’s Elegant Velvet Long Sleeve Wrap Dress for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This frock from DIRASS hits all of the marks: It’s flattering, elegant and timeless. The silhouette is particularly noteworthy, as it creates an idyllic hourglass shape on virtually every body type. It’s not quite a bodycon, but the design hugs your curves and clings in all of the right places. You will feel like your most confident self!

Rather than fitting tightly from head-to-toe, this dress is designed in a draped fashion which provides effortless ruching. The V-neckline is created in a wrap style that’s gathered off to the side and stitched into the hem. The bottom of the dress also has a layered wrap look to tie it all together.

Our pick for Valentine’s Day is the wine red version, of course — but any of the other stunning shades available are just as statement-making. The black is a strong and versatile way to go, and you can also pick it up in dark green, purple and a grey hue. This dress is modest yet sultry enough for any type of environment that you’re dressing for, and it will be an excellent addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Swoon!

