



Take note: This fall, the leaves aren’t the only things changing! Our wardrobes are too! We’ve slowly but surely started the process of transitioning our wardrobes out of summer mode and into full-fledged fall attire. We’ve put away our swimsuits and sandals, and the time has finally come to break up with our beloved beach bags! But don’t worry, because we’ve found a suitable substitute to put in their place.

What’s the one piece we all need? A crossbody bag, of course. It’s equal parts chic and convenient, and best of all? It offers up so much adaptability, and if you’re like Us, that’s major. Majorly important, that is. This crossbody will survive morning commutes, weekend engagements and every other event in between. Even better than that? This one is majorly marked down too, making this the designer deal that’s too good not to steal!

See it: Grab the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $188) now with prices starting at just $113, available at Macy’s!

The Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag is the piece we’ll be falling for all season long, and we’re not alone here. This bag’s many reviewers started the trend, and we’re already head over heels in love. Why? According to one reviewer, it’s because this crossbody is “everything she could’ve hoped for” and so much more. It was the perfect purse for not only her and her daughter, but for anyone else looking to stand out instead of “blending into” a crowd. But how?

Let’s start with the wide range of available shades. This crossbody isn’t available in one sensational shade, but multiple. There are five different colors to be exact. The black/gold is great for an everyday essential that will easily work with an on-the-go lifestyle, just as the caramel/gold won’t just work, but work well. There are three additional colors for when we’re looking to elevate our ensemble too. The red/gold is sizzling with style, as are the elephant/gold and white/gold! Each and every shade is the perfect pop of color we don’t want, but need. And why is that?

Remember how we said this crossbody was convenient? Let’s be clear. We were not kidding. This crossbody was designed to add some organization and convenience into our lives and will do so in seconds! How? It starts with an adjustable strap that can be swung over our arms or across our bodies when we’re heading from one place to another. We love how ultra portable this piece is, and what do we love even more?

The well-designed interior. The large zip pocket is great for anyone looking to keep their wallet locked in safe and sound, and the cell phone pocket was designed to keep our phones in place. Taking things a step further is the second zip pocket featured on the opposite side. It can hold car keys, lipsticks and any other miscellaneous item! With so much storage available, it leaves room in the spacious middle for a pair of shoes, an iPad or even a folded-up sweater! Reviewers love how “roomy” this purse is!

What else was favorable? How “high quality” the pebbled leather was. It was so well-received that everyone’s love for the buttery-smoothness was spread all over! To the point that one shopper snagged this bag “for her daughter too”! But who could blame them? This is the “best crossbody” that will be everywhere come fall — starting with this best-dressed mother-daughter duo!

