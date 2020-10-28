Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are many different types of acne out there, and they’re all frustrating and difficult to deal with. The majority of people mostly encounter the type of acne that pops up once in a blue moon. Maybe you get the same pimple in the same spot every couple of months and quickly banish it overnight with the help of drying lotion. This is just a minor inconvenience, but for many of Us, it’s far worse.

The more stubborn, persistent form of acne is hormonal. It can truly feel like these blemishes just won’t budge. No matter how many products you try, nothing seems to help get rid of those pesky (and sometimes painful) pimples. People even turn to taking powerful prescription medications in an effort to help their cause. But there’s no need to book it to the dermatologist just yet: This brand new line from Dr. Zenovia that launched at Sephora may be the solution that you’ve been looking for!

This skincare line was formulated to specifically target hormonal acne, but anyone looking to seriously improve their skin can feel free to try out the products. Each one has multiple skin benefits — getting rid of hormonal acne is just the beginning. That’s why the daily acne cleanser has quickly become one of the line’s top sellers!

Get the Dr. Zenovia Skincare 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Cleanser for $30, available exclusively at Sephora!

Let’s get down to the specifics: The key ingredient in the formula of this cleanser is a trademarked REG-ulate360 Complex. This complex contains ingredients like resveratrol, vitamin E, green tea, bakuchiol and genistein, which are all naturally derived. When they work together, these ingredients have the ability to give your skin clarity and hydration. This can improve your skin tone, make it look brighter, plus smooth out its overall appearance.

What fights those annoying blemishes is the benzoyl peroxide, which is ultra-micronized to help fully penetrate into the skin. While 10% may seem like a high percentage that would cause irritation, that’s where the Dr. Zenovia signature complex comes into play! This blend of ingredients is what makes this product so unique, and influences why it works so well for shoppers.

Reviewers with all kinds of skin concerns — from whiteheads, to blackheads, to large pores — claim that they’ve seen some fantastic results after just a couple of weeks of using this cleanser! As a warning, for anyone dealing with acne, it may take longer to see the full benefits. You may have to wait at least six weeks to see significant reductions in acne, but anyone can use this as a preventative product to stop future blemishes from occurring. Find out what all the rage is about now!

