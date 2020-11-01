Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it’s time to go all out and do a full face of makeup, we really go for it. We know we have to get started super early, because every little detail takes extreme precision, and we could be sitting in front of the mirror for a while, swiping, blotting, powdering, blending — all that jazz. The issue is when we finally finish and everything is already starting to crease and fade away!

That’s why, before anything else, it’s so important to own a good primer. Even on days when you’re going for an ultra-minimal look, a primer is the one product that could take your skin from sad and drab to smooth and stunning. But which one to buy? Why not one that’s proven it can stand the test of time?

This primer keeps selling out, and we know one of the reasons why. It’s responsible for upholding Kaley Cuoco’s gorgeous wedding glam back in summer 2018 when she tied the knot with husband Karl Cook. Makeup artist Jamie Greenburg has earned her spot among the stars by choosing fabulous products such as this one, and we thank her for sharing her secrets!

This primer has a super silky and lightweight texture, so you can glide it across your skin with ease. Remember to moisturize first, and use your fingertips to blend the product from the center of your face outward. The result? This primer claims to provide a “soft focus effect,” which basically means it’s like real-life air-brushing (though it looks more natural)!

With the help of butterfly lavender, this primer aims to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, while the infused vitamin E is there to fend off damaging free radicals. Shoppers say it provides “amazing coverage of pores” too and that it actually “goes well with any foundation,” so you can stick with your current fave. They say it makes their face look and feel “velvety smooth” and that it’s absolutely become a “holy grail” in their beauty routine!

This vegan and cruelty-free blurring primer is amazing for so many reasons. First and most obvious is that it’s wonderful for prepping skin before applying makeup. It’s also great on its own though when you want to take it easy! Even less expected is that you can actually use it over makeup too in case you need to retouch!

This COVER FX primer is essential for any makeup lover. If you’re buying yourself nice makeup, you need to make sure you have just the right product to bring out its full potential — and help it last all day!

