Ditch Your Dreary Dresses For These Cocktail-Chic Pants





Getting dressed up is fun! When we’re in the mood for it. Some days, though, the absolute last thing we want to do is squeeze into a form-fitting party dress. But if we don’t put it on and instead show up to an event underdressed, we might end up feeling even more uncomfortable than if we had just worn the dress in the first place! Nodding along? Let’s make this the last time.

The Lovers + Friends Calvin Pant is the perfect piece for cocktail-chic without the bodycon squeeze. Leave wardrobe malfunctions in the past and get with this pant! It’s modern with vintage touches, combining traditionally feminine and masculine qualities to form the ultimate party pant!

See it: Get the Lovers + Friends Calvin Pant for just $128 at Revolve!

These pants have a super high-waisted fit for an elongating and flattering silhouette. Around the waist is a tie belt, which we can use to fashion a bow either front and center or off to the side. Also up toward the waist we’ll find the five front buttons, lined up vertically in a column. These buttons match the color of the pants they’re on, so they add a subtle sophistication we absolutely adore!

Also on these pants, we’ll find two side seam pockets at the hips, as well as two welt pockets at the back. We love how all of these features combine with the linen fabrication, creating just the perfect amount of contrast between suit pants and streetwear. We also love how the linen is way less heavy than a traditional suit pant, too, so we can wear these pants year round!

Fit-wise, these pants have a relaxed yet structured style. They narrow slightly from the knee to the ankle for a slightly tapered look that creates shape. The ankle is cropped, leaving room for endless shoe possibilities. Ankle straps are a go, as well as booties, as well as flats and heels, of course! Go crazy!

These Calvin pants are available in three colors, all of which exude a totally different vibe. Night is a deep black that will pair with just about anything. We love the idea of wearing these pants with a bandeau top of any color or pattern! For a true neutral pant, we should check out the Natural shade, which is a creamy beige made for keeping cool and looking cool in the summer!

The last color is Magenta, and it’s the pop of all pops. Bright, bold and unashamed of its fabulousness, this magenta is a confidence-builder if we’ve ever seen one!

While these pants are great for parties and more formal occasions, Lovers + Friends is all about “ease and wearability” in its clothing, packaging up the “laid-back Los Angeles lifestyle” into an extremely versatile piece. This means we can pair these pants with a pair of sandals or sneakers and still end up with an outfit worthy of everyone’s attention within a five-mile radius!

Shoppers are calling these Calvins the “perfect high-waisted pants,” and we couldn’t agree more. They may be bottoms, but they’re shooting straight to the top of our “favorite pieces of all time” list. We love our jeans and all, but we think even they’d have to admit their jealousy! It’s justified jealousy, though. These pants are not easy to beat!

