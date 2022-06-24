Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again — everything old is new again. No one expected Uggs to come back in style, and yet the sheepskin boot was the ‘It’ shoe of winter! What about all this Y2K fashion Gen Z seems to love? Low-rise and bootcut jeans are making a comeback, and Abercrombie is even having a revival. Another trend that is back on the scene? Stylish sandals. Embellished flats are the ultimate shoe of the summer. Polished and preppy, these classic sandals instantly elevate any outfit. The only problem is, designer brands like Jack Rogers run around $128 — not exactly budget-friendly.

What if you could get the same exact look for $100 less? Now you can! While browsing Amazon’s vast selection of shoes ahead of Prime Day (counting down the days!), we stumbled upon these stylish sandals that are seriously similar to Jack Rogers. Seriously, we would never know the difference! When you want to feel fancy without wearing heels, these sophisticated sandals are a shoe-in.

Get the Katliu Women’s Dressy Flat Thong Sandals starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Take your summer wardrobe to the next level with the Katliu Women’s Dressy Flat Thong Sandals. These designer lookalikes feature Jack Rogers’ signature whipstiching, an elegant touch that give these sandals fashionable flair. You can dress these flip-flops up or down for any sort of summer setting.

No need to sacrifice comfort for style! These versatile sandals are surprisingly comfortable. Crafted with a soft footbed and lightweight anti-slip outsole, these shoes will cushion your feet for all-day comfort and traction. The open-toe design and slip-on style makes for easy on-off access — you won’t waste time tying laces or threading straps! And the wide band cradles your foot, preventing it from slipping off.

Get the Katliu Women’s Dressy Flat Thong Sandals starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Available in black, neutral brown, metallic leopard and metallic silver, these sandals will complete any ensemble. Spice up an LBD with the leopard print sandals or complement a sundress with the silver style (metallic is in this season!). You really can’t go wrong with this luxe look!

“So cute and comfortable!” one shopper gushed. “Perfect sandal!” Another customer reported, “Jack Rogers tend to be uncomfortable but this pair has a plushy sole and doesn’t make noise when you walk.” Less expensive but more comfortable? We’ll take it!

Step up your summer style with these embellished sandals from Amazon!

See it! Get the Katliu Women’s Dressy Flat Thong Sandals starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Katliu here and explore more sandals here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!