Drew Barrymore Carries 1 of These $7 Lip Balms in ‘Every Pocket’

We can’t help but be excited for fall. We’re looking forward to pumpkin spice and everything nice, from colorful leaves to freshly-baked pies. We’re not in total denial though. We know there are some iffy factors that come with the changing of seasons as well.

While colder weather may mean cute layering and warm drinks, it also often means dry skin — especially when it comes to our lips. We don’t know anyone who doesn’t deal with chapped lips in the cold, and sometimes the pain can be so intense, it hurts to even smile! There are so many useless lip balms out there, we’ve definitely considered spending big to fix the issue, but Drew Barrymore may have just seriously changed our mind!

See it!

Get Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This lip balm was featured in Drew’s Little Yellow Book, which is “Drew’s personal guide on her favorite things to wear, watch, read, see, eat, buy, listen to and more.” For a round up of fall-themed must-haves, the actress and talk show host made sure to feature this lesser known lip balm pick. Here’s the what the site had to say about the affordable find:

“Drew’s dermatologist brought this to her attention. Drew wears a lot of lipstick for work, and this brings her much relief from product overload!”

“It’s important even in the dry seasons to make sure your lips are moisturized (and kissable)! According to the brand, it’s hypoallergenic and works with sensitive skin! This CortiBalm is a skin staple for Drew – she throws one in every pocket!”

This medicated, intensive treatment could be the warrior you need to fight off the vehement return of chapped lips in the cold. It claims to fight off peeling, cracking, splitting and burning too, as well as provide cold sore relief and even help alleviate symptoms of psoriasis and eczema. It’s designed to make a difference even “when nothing else can do the trick”!

This hypoallergenic formula features simple blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil and 1% hydrocortisone. Hydrocortisone may interrupt the inflammatory cycle and stop pain so your lips find comfort once again. Meanwhile, there are no harsh chemicals, additives, flavors or colorings. Just the good stuff!

