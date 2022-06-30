This Bronze Highlighter Allegedly Let Duchess Kate Skip Her Spray Tans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all love a good glow, especially in the summer when we’re out and about in the sunshine. We definitely don’t love a painful sunburn though — or the skin damage that comes with it. We’ve certainly moved away from harmful tanning beds, but spray tans aren’t always convenient either — or necessarily what we’re looking for.

Duchess Kate once faced the same dilemma. As a mother of three, she knows well that it’s best to avoid certain beauty products and treatments when you’re pregnant. But she’s always glowing! How has she kept up her radiant complexion her entire time in the royal spotlight?

Get the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact Highlighter in Bronze, available at:

Back when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015, a source close to Kate revealed some of her beauty secrets to Us. “Kate is very cautious of products and treatments,” they revealed. “Baby’s health comes first.” That’s why she reportedly started skipping her St. Tropez spray tans and opted for the DHA-free Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick in Bronze instead!

Even though it’s been a while, the exact compact allegedly responsible for the Duchess of Cambridge’s eternal glow is still available to buy. It’s a powder compact featuring five shimmery shades, offering up the best of both highlighter and bronzer in one. This Bronze version is designed to look especially lovely when paired with neutral and deep blush shades!

The Shimmer Brick is handmade in Italy, and it features “superfine pigments that reflect radiance and light,” delivering a sun-kissed glow without any tanning of any kind, real or fake. Simply sweep a makeup brush across all five shades and dust lightly over the cheekbones and any other areas you’d typically highlight!

Reviewers across the internet are still singing the praises of this compact. They say it gives them a “natural glow from within” and “takes any dullness out of the skin.” It was already versatile, but some even like to use it as “blush, bronzer, eyeshadow and highlighter,” deeming it the sole product they need to create “summer color for the whole face”!

One more reason we love this product? It’s portable! The compact closes to keep it safe in your bag, and there’s a mirror inside so you can reapply whenever. Going out after work? Bring it to the office and apply when it’s time to go. Don’t forget your brush!

