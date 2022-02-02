Get the Look! Duchess Kate Just Wore a Similar Pair of Suede Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Duchess Kate is one busy woman. When she’s not taking care of her three children or fulfilling her royal responsibilities, the Duchess of Cambridge is cementing her status as a major trendsetter. As soon as the style icon is spotted wearing a new outfit, her popular pieces sell out almost immediately — it’s called the “Kate effect.” No matter where she’s heading, she always looks fabulous in fashionable ensembles.

Just last week, Duchess Kate stepped out in a leopard print dress and a stunning pair of tall suede boots. No surprises here — both items are now unavailable. Even if her luxe look was still in stock, we probably wouldn’t be able to afford it. But we’d love to get the royal treatment in a similar pair of black boots!

Get the Shoe’N Tale Women Stretch Suede Chunky Heel Thigh High Over-the-Knee Boots for just $51 (originally $105) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

We just found an alternative from Amazon that appears nearly identical to Duchess Kate’s knee-high boots for a fraction of the cost! The top bestseller in over-the-knee boots, these sky-high shoes are available in 22 different shades. Make a fashion statement in these dramatic pointed-toe boots, constructed from 100% suede. The 3.5-inch heel gives you a flattering lift, and the elasticated leg prevents the boot from sliding down. Plus, these shoes are now on sale for over 50% off!

With all of the other tall boots on the market, this top-rated pair stands out. If the nearly 9,000 five-star reviews are any indication, these shoes are superior. “LOVE. THESE. BOOTS,” declared one customer. “They are comfortable — even after spending the whole day walking around in them. They also fit snug to my legs — not loose, and won’t fall down! No need to pull them up every 5 seconds. HIGHLY recommend!” Another shopper said, “I swear these boots look good on every body. The sisterhood of the traveling boots! They make my legs look long and slim and give an instant sophistication and sexiness to any outfit.” Sisterhood of the traveling boots? Someone call Blake Lively — we’re in!

While you can absolutely wear these thigh-high boots with a pair of skinny jeans or leggings, we recommend teaming them with a skirt or dress instead to elongate your legs and bypass any bulk. Style these bestselling shoes à la Duchess Kate with a flowy midi dress. You can also pair these boots with a mini skirt for a seriously sultry silhouette.

However you choose to rock these royal boots, we know your street style will be superb!

