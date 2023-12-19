Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no secret that the holiday season is in full swing. Whether you’re preparing to host an ugly sweater party or hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, there’s nothing like ensuring your home is in tip-top shape. What better way to make things spic and span than with a top-rated vacuum?

Related: Shop the Best Vacuum Deals Now Black Friday deals are here, and if you’re in the market for a vacuum cleaner, now is the time to shop! No matter the need or purpose, Amazon has deals on all types of vacuums to make cleaning up a breeze — without hurting your wallet. Whether you prefer robot, traditional, cordless or handheld vacuums, […]

You’ve probably heard all the viral tales about Dyson’s iconic hair tools. Social media users and celebs are obsessed with the Super Sonic hair dryer and wireless Corrale Hair Straightener. Well, as luck would have it, the veteran brand is offering massive savings on the V8 Cordless Vacuum right now.

The standout vacuum features a whole-machine filtration system which captures allergens and fine dust and expels cleaner air. It also comes equipped with six helpful accessories to target different cleaning needs. If you’re a pet parent, you know the struggle of keeping your fur baby’s bed hair-free. This cleaning essential comes equipped with a hair screw tool and a conical brush bar to get in the nooks and crannies of your pet’s bed. Best of all? It’s cordless! That means no worries about getting tripped up when you’re in cleaning mode.

Get the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum for just $299 (originally $470) at Best Buy! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

As if there weren’t enough reasons to swoon over this vacuum, it transforms into a handheld tool with one simple click. Dyson also provides a two-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support. The vacuum features a 40-minute maximum runtime before it needs to be charged.

Related: Splurge Alert! This Viral Dyson Straightener Will Deliver Before Christmas Last-minute shoppers, it’s time to have a brief chat. This is a 100% judgment-free zone. Many of Us still have names of loved ones on our holiday gifting list that we haven’t checked off just yet. It’s completely understandable if you’re still browsing around. But if you’re in the market for a present that will […]

Shoppers can’t get enough of this game-changing cleaner. “I can’t help but sing its praise,” one proud owner wrote. “This sleek and powerful machine has completely transformed my cleaning routine, making it a task I no longer dread.” The shopper also mentioned a few standout qualities. “The lightweight construction makes it a breeze to carry up and down stairs, reaching every nook and cranny without breaking a sweat.”

Here’s the bottom line: Your home should be your sanctuary. This vacuum cleaner is a helpful tool to ensure you can keep your space nice and clean with minimal effort. What’s better than that?

See it: Get the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum for just $299 (originally $470) at Best Buy! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more deals at Best Buy now!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us