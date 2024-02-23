8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at J.Crew

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is almost here — yes, we’re shocked too — and that means it’s time to start planning how to give your closet a pivot. Whether the season calls for frilly dresses or breezy jeans, now is the time to find a deal on all of your springtime fashion essentials. J.Crew is known for producing smart, sophisticated and stylish clothing to suit any occasion that may pop up on the calendar. The brand’s offering a 50% off women’s winter-to-spring styles event, and it’s the ideal time to get some shopping done!

From structured jackets to slinky tops, J.Crew has something for every aesthetic and trend. We rounded up eight of the best early spring fashion finds on sale at J.Crew that you’ll absolutely want to add to your cart — read on to see our picks!

Cropped lady jacket in marled yarn

This cropped lady jacket will help you slide into the rich mom trend easily — was $198, now just $120!

Étienne oversized shirt in stripe lightweight oxford

This oversized oxford shirt pairs flawlessly with jeans and khakis — was $98, now just $70!

Short-sleeve button-back top in everyday crepe

Throw on this crepe short-sleeve button-back top on with jeans and pumps for a casual yet elevated look — was $90, now just $60!

Slim-fit tuxedo vest in city crepe

This tuxedo vest feels very ’90s-inspired but its slim-fit silhouette gives it a modern edge — was $90, now just $60!

Pearl-fringe long-sleeve T-shirt in stripe

This pearl-fringe T-shirt is fun and quirky — we’re obsessed — was $90, now just $50!

Lower-rise wide-leg chino pant in breezy satin

These wide-leg chinos pants work during office hours and after — was $148, now just $105!

Essential pant in city crepe

These pants are versatile enough to wear for formal and informal moments — was $158, now just $125!

High-rise superwide-leg jean in Laura wash

Rock these supremely wide-leg jeans with a flouncy blouse or a light sweater for an effortlessly adorable ensemble — was $148, now just $100!

