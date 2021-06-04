Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Two of the areas that require the most time and concentration in the makeup department are the brows and lashes — at least when it comes to an everyday look. Getting our brows perfectly arched and our lashes flawlessly curled can be seriously time-consuming, but what if both could be ready to go for weeks on end?

We just discovered a product that we had never heard of before — a lash and brow “perming” system that can make both look absolutely on-point for up to six weeks! It might seem like a far-out concept, but after reading up on this kit, it sounds simply incredible.

Get the Elevate the Beauty Eyebrow And Lash Lamination Kit for $43, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.



This kit from Elevate the Beauty can help set your brows to the preferred shape and keep your lashes curled upward every day for weeks after just one use of the system. It’s described as a “lamination effect” that lifts and sets brows and lashes so that you can wake up and be set for the day. It’s a super simple four-step process, and the kit includes detailed instructions in order to achieve optimal results.

Get the Elevate the Beauty Eyebrow And Lash Lamination Kit for $43, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Imagine not having to take the extra time out of your morning to deal with your brows and lashes — life would be so much easier! We have to admit that when we first heard about this “perming” process, we were a bit skeptical. Luckily, the customer reviews and their amazing before-and-after shots truly speak for themselves. Shoppers’ lashes looked stunning, even without makeup — and the brows were also completely fierce! Even a “licensed aesthetician and brow expert” said that they totally approve of this product and are “impressed” with their results. You can get a similar lamination process done professionally at a salon for a much higher price tag, so we’re thrilled to learn that this under-$50 kit measures up. Try it out for yourself — next stop, supermodel-quality brows and lashes!

See it: Get the Elevate the Beauty Eyebrow And Lash Lamination Kit for $43, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Elevate the Beauty and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!