This Terrycloth Knit Top Is Serving Y2K Fashion in a Modern Way — 58% Off

When we first heard that Y2K fashion was coming back, we have to admit, we were a little scared. We immediately had flashbacks to wearing mini skirts over flared jeans, velour tracksuits, cheap, colorful sunglasses, hideous patterns, trucker hats and low-rise everything. Don’t even get Us started on the mega-thin eyebrows and the irreparable damage they caused.

But we will say, we’ve started to ease into it. We have to think of it less as dressing up in a costume from a time capsule and more of a way to elevate and recreate trends from our younger years into 2022 beauty. It also means mixing vintage (Yes, 2000 is actually vintage now) and modern aesthetics in one look rather than steering too hard to one side or the other. It means grabbing a crop top like this!

Get the EleVen by Venus Williams x Carbon38 Long Sleeve Knit Crop Top (originally $98) for just $41 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This top comes from lifestyle brand EleVen by tennis legend Venus Williams, in collaboration with Carbon38. It’s made of a soft terrycloth material made from 80% cotton, and it’s on major, major sale right now. We were so happy to find sizes still in stock!

This top is cropped to around or above the navel, taking a cue from the baby tees we loved back at the beginning of the millennium. We love that it has long sleeves though — and we especially appreciate the splits at the wrists. Meanwhile, in front, you have hidden snap-button closures leading up to a V-neckline and a spread collar!

The Peony version of this top is like the chic older sister to the pink velour zip-ups we used to wear back in the day. It takes that trendy-again Y2K fashion and updates it. Upgrades it. Upends it and makes it into something new. Something you! Even more exciting is that it also comes in white!

Another great thing about this top is that it can do it all. It’s fantastic for lounging around on the couch, working from home (or both simultaneously), but it’s so ridiculously cute for going out and taking cute photos with friends too. It goes with high-rise leggings, it goes with ripped jeans, it goes with mini skirts, it could even go with ultra-baggy pants and platform boots. When we say we love basics, this is the type of top we’re talking about. Versatile yet still show-stopping!

It’s tops like this that remind Us that sometimes old trends coming back, even if we usually look upon them with disdain, doesn’t always have to be a bad thing. Sometimes it might even give your wardrobe the kick it’s been craving!

