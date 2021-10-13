Reviewers Are Shocked by How Well This $10 Eye Cream Works

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some skincare products that feel like they could be our soulmates. After trying out so many other potential suitors, finding one that actually works beautifully feels like fate. Like it was meant for us. The difference with a skincare soulmate, however, is that it can be soulmates with millions of people at once!

This e.l.f. eye cream is definitely soulmate status for tons of Amazon shoppers, and it could be for you too. Even better is that this isn’t one of those situations where you need to spend top dollar to get top quality. All you need is $10. A Prime account gets you fast and free shipping too!

Get the e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Eye Cream for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This eye cream is infused with hyaluronic acid and a peptide complex to majorly hydrate the skin around the eyes, locking in moisture for a supple youthfulness. It was also designed to help minimize dark circles, so whether you struggled to get a full night’s sleep or they simply seem to appear, you can rely on it to help out!

Of course, there’s concealer too — but the more you target the source, the less concealer you may need. What’s great is that the non-greasy formula was created to help concealer glide on easily, but what’s better is not feeling like you need makeup the way you used to. Shoppers are even saying how they no longer need to color correct thanks to this cream!

This eye cream is for all skin types and is definitely worth looking into for fall and winter, especially. If you tend to keep your skincare to a minimum, we suggest at least adding an eye cream for those colder months. This is a clean cream too, formulated without the toxins that can do more damage than good. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan!

You can use this cream twice per day after cleansing skin. We always suggest lightly patting and tapping it into skin using your ring finger so you bother the delicate eye area as little as possible when applying. Use a moisturizer afterward as well to really feel that hydration!

