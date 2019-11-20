



Nothing is more frightening on a cold day than realizing we’ve left a hat behind! It’s hard to remember every single one of our accessories before we head out for the day — keys, phones and wallets are stressful enough.

But with the temperatures dropping at a rapid speed, we’re freezing — and we need something to upgrade our cold-weather gear. As far as hats are concerned, according to Emily Ratajkowski, this one will make all of our sub-zero style dreams come true!

Grab the Faux Fur Pom Beanie for $25, available at Express!

According to Ratajkowski, whose Cozy Girl Edit with Express is providing endless inspiration, this season’s hottest (and warmest) winter accessory is this faux-fur pom beanie. At first glance, we totally agree. Besides the fact that it’s so seriously chic (more on that later), it’s the perfect size for anyone who’s living their life on-the-go.

Gone are the days we lose our hats in our closets or at the bottom of our bags! This time around, all anyone has to do is tuck this hat into their work tote or just slide it on into their jacket pocket. See, this beanie isn’t a normal beanie — it’s a really cool one. Instead of being one solid shade, this version is available in three animal-inspired ones! There’s pecan, camo and even leopard.

We’re huge fans of the faux-fur material it’s crafted from, as it will seamlessly pair with our favorite heavy coats in seconds. From puffers to trenches, any neutral outerwear will be in perfect harmony.

If we had to choose a favorite part of this, it would easily be the pom detail on top. This small touch makes a big difference! It gives this beanie so much personality (without giving it too much!) and pulls the entire look together. We love how it will instantly dress up any look in a classic and chic way. We’re not alone — the reviewers think so too!

One reviewer said this beanie is so “cute” and “feel in love with it instantly!” After all, how couldn’t she? Another shopper deemed this her new “go-to” and said it was “great for winter weather!” Yes, this the one winter accessory that we truly need right now!

