Even celebrities have to deal with awkward and unpleasant bodily issues, like the problem of ingrown hairs. Ingrown hairs are strands of hair which grow back into your skin after shaving, waxing or sometimes during natural growth — often causing painful or itchy infected bumps which can even lead to scarring. And no one wants any of that! Thankfully, one celeb has the answer to preventing ingrowns and pampering hair and skin: Emma Watson.

The bewitchingly gorgeous actress shared her beauty routine with Into the Gloss back in 2017, and in doing so revealed one mega-useful product for preventing ingrowns: “I use Fur Oil. I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair,” Emma said. “It’s an amazing all-purpose product.” So what is Fur Oil, and what makes it so special? We dug into this “magical” potion to find the skinny on its skin-and-hair-loving properties.

Get the Fur Ingrown Hair Preventative Treatment Oil for prices starting at just $52 at Amazon!

The Fur Ingrown Hair Preventative Treatment Oil, known simply as “Fur Oil,” is specially formulated for your most intimate areas to soften skin and thus, help prevent those nasty ingrown hairs that result from shaving or natural growth. How does it work? Well, Fur Oil’s signature mixture of jojoba oil and grape seed oil hydrates, moisturizes and softens both skin and hair without leaving a greasy residue behind — and a combination of clary sage oil and tea tree oil helps prevent more ingrowns while also reducing redness and speeding up the healing process from previous ingrown hairs. Fur Oil truly does it all — it’ll even soften cuticles, repair cracked hands, seal split ends on hair, condition the scalp and add a little soothing moisture to any bath too!

To utilize Fur Oil in your daily routine, just apply a few drops to the skin and hair where you need a little moisturizing assist. Whether you wax, shave or let your hair grow, the clean vegan formula of Fur Oil will soften and nourish any skin and hair while being safe for even your most intimate areas. For best results, it’s advised to incorporate Fur Oil into your daily beauty routine.

Celebrities aren’t the only super-fans of Fur Ingrown Hair Preventative Treatment Oil — Amazon reviewers are thrilled with the product, with over 3,000 shoppers giving the treatment a perfect 5-out-of-5 star rating. “Started using this oil to prevent ingrown hairs after waxing,” shared one Amazon customer. “This little oil is amazing and smells nice too. Highly recommend it to anyone that suffers from ingrown hairs after waxing. A little bit goes a long way.” Another waxing fan shared, “I’ve been using this product for a few months now. It truly helps to soften the hair as it grows back. I get Brazilian sugar waxes once a month. When I first started waxing, it was more painful as I have coarse hair but as I used this product, my waxes have become waaay less painful and my hair grows back so much softer!”

It’s not only for waxers, though: “I am prone to ingrown hairs. I have VERY course pubic coarse hair and every time I shave, I get razor bumps and ingrown hairs as the hair starts to grow back,” confessed one fan, adding that after they incorporated Fur Oil into their routine, “The hair has started to grow back with zero bumps or ingrown hairs. It has actually been over a month and still no issues. This has never happened to me before. I have never not removed hair down there and not had ingrown hairs and hair bumps. This is a new experience for me, and I am loving it. I have even removed hair again since then and still no problems.” Make sure to grab your own bottle of Fur Oil now at Amazon and ensure your skin and hair stays silky-soft and smooth with no unpleasant bumps or breaks!

