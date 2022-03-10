Pretty in Puff Sleeves! This Mixed Media Mini Is Our New Spring Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring shopping season is finally here! After months of dreary days and frigid forecasts, we could not be more excited about Daylight Saving Time on Sunday. We’ve been counting down the days until warmer weather so we can break out our breezy dresses and soak up some sunshine.

After wearing sweats almost exclusively for two years straight, we’re now on the lookout for frocks that feel like as cozy as our favorite crewnecks. No more sacrificing comfort for style! We just found a dress from Nordstrom that is just as comfy as it is cute. This puff-sleeve piece will be on repeat in our spring rotation. Read on to get the scoop about this mixed media dress!

Get the English Factory Puff Shoulder Mixed Media Minidress for just $60 at Nordstrom!

The English Factory Puff Shoulder Mixed Media Minidress is unique yet versatile. We’re drawn to the details of this dress — the asymmetrical contrasting drop waist hem, statement puff sleeves and mixed media materials (a spandex blend with 100% cotton contrast). This fun frock is anything but basic! You’ll definitely stand out in this one-of-a-kind design.

English Factory is one of our favorite brands, thanks to their affordable prices and flattering fits. The looser dress style is ideal on days when you’re just not in the mood for form-fitting fashion. You can rock this frock to boozy brunch without having to worry about feeling bloated afterwards (we’ve all been there).

Multiple shoppers say that this dress is “super cute”! “I am obsessed with this dress,” one customer gushed. “It’s so comfy and very flattering. Can easily be dressed up with wedges or dressed down with a sandal or sneaker.” Another reviewer agreed, writing, “Very comfortable. Can be dressed up or down. Falls several inches above the knee. Fits my pear-shaped frame nicely.”

With nine solid colors to choose from — beige, brown, burgundy, emerald, fuchsia, lilac, mauve, teal and white — this English Factory dress is a solid pick. Emerald, lilac or either pink hue feel fitting for spring, and we’ll be wearing white all summer long. You can honestly take this minidress from work to wine tasting with the gals. Other places we’re planning on sporting this dress? Birthday parties, bridal showers, date night, vacation, etc. Style this piece like the models above with either sneakers for a casual look or heels for a dressier occasion.

Spring, you’ve been served…a major look with this lovely English Factory minidress from Nordstrom!

