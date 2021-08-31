11,000 Reviewers Are Seeing Incredible Results With This $13 Scrub

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you don’t have the extra cash to spend on a pricey professional facial, there are plenty of products out there that you can use to try and snag the same results. Microdermabrasion is one of the more popular treatments because it’s not too invasive, and the results you may receive are incredible!

Practically any type of skin issue under the sun may improve when you invest in a microdermabrasion treatment, including smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and more. Depending on where you live, getting microdermabrasion professionally done may cost you well into the triple digits, but we found a scrub that may work just as well that’s only $13!

Get the Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator (originally $30) on sale with free shipping for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

This scrub from Era Organics is designed to function like a microdermabrasion treatment, but luckily costs a fraction of what you would pay at the aesthetician. Microdermabrasion is essentially a form of gentle exfoliation that works to remove dead skin buildup on your face, which may be causing irritation or signs of aging. If you feel like your skin is looking dull and want to give it a reset, a product like this scrub may be the way to go!

The issue with exfoliation is that some products can actually do more harm than good. You don’t want a treatment that’s too rough and winds up tearing the skin, but shoppers say that this scrub offers exactly the opposite! Its formula is super gentle, and the majority of reviewers haven’t noticed any irritation.

Get the Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator (originally $30) on sale with free shipping for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is both a mask and a skin scrub, so you’re essentially getting two treatments in one. First, apply the mask and let it soak into your skin — then work it in circular motions to polish off the skin and slough away dirt, oil and dead cells. We know that nothing truly compares to getting a professional skin treatment at the spa, but you can have your own spa day at home for less thanks to this amazing scrub!

See it: Get the Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator (originally $30) on sale with free shipping for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Era Organics and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!