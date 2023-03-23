Hello, Spring! Celebrate the Start of the Season With This Stunning Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A new season calls for a new wardrobe, and spring is our absolute favorite season to shop for! Part of the excitement is how much we feel the change in weather. Gone are the extra chunky sweaters and thick coats, and in come lighter pieces that feel airy and free.

We’re excited to start wearing blouses again, and this printed one from EVALESS is particularly swoon-worthy! The prints are so stunning, and its shape is here to make the perfect springtime statement.

Get the EVALESS Women’s Button Down Printed Shirt for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This definitely isn’t your average button-up blouse. First of all, the available prints definitely feel different — even the prints that fall into a generally typical category. For example, the zebra print comes in beige and bright neon yellow, the leopard spots vary in size, giving the print a funkier feel, and the floral blouse has a painted-on look instead of just a copy-and-paste template.

But our favorite version of this top is definitely the geometric option. It’s so bright, so fun and totally retro! What could be better for the spring? It feels a bit fresher than your usual floral fare. Shoppers are equally in love with this print, and it’s our top pick if we had to choose just one of these blouses. But you truly can’t go wrong with any of them!

What’s also so great about this blouse is the way it’s designed. We’re obsessed with balloon sleeves, and using them in the form of a classic button-up is perfectly fitting. The cuffs are used to cinch in the voluminous sleeves at the wrists — and they’re longer cuffs to enhance the voluminous shape. Tops like this one can be dressed up or down and used in so many different ways in the spring. Our wardrobes won’t feel complete without it!

