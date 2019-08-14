



Was there ever a time when we weren’t reaching for our straight leg or skinny jeans? Not a . . . Let’s stop right there. Yes, actually there was! Long before, skinnies or straight jeans came into play, there was one style and one style only that reigned supreme, and that’s bootcut.

Don’t call it a comeback, because bootcut jeans have always been here! Really though, they have. So why are we suddenly so excited about this long-lost trend? Everlane just happened to revive it, putting a fun and fresh spin on it with its signature style. So, how are we feeling? What’s the verdict? We’re dreaming over this denim. We need it!

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Cheeky Bootcut Jeans starting at just $78, available at Everlane!

Now, it’s important to note that bootcut jeans aren’t just a fan-favorite, they’re a forever favorite. The signature style has been passed down from one generation to the next, and in the spirit of keeping the trend alive and well, we’re here to help. Is anyone looking to keep the ball — or trend — rolling? If so, the Women’s Cheeky Bootcut Jean is the piece we all should be investing in . . . ASAP!

This dreamy denim doesn’t come in one, but three different shades. First, there’s the sunbleached blue. It’s a diluted, powder blue and the lightest shade of the three. Next, there’s the “classic blue,” and it’s exactly that: a classic. It’s the most traditional of the three, and arguably the most versatile. It can be worn with anything from silk camis to basic white tees, and yes, even a chambray shirt too! A Canadian tuxedo has never looked better! Lastly, there’s the versatile and effortlessly cool black hue.

Sure, we’re majorly here for the colors, but want to know what else? The cut! It’s just as satisfying.

This denim combines all of the signature elements of Everlane’s traditional cheeky fit. Now, let’s be clear. It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-time wearer or long-time lover — you’ll love this silhouette too. Many of you may be wondering why, but it’s easy to see!

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Cheeky Bootcut Jeans starting at just $78, available at Everlane!

We adore waist-nipping rise. It’s amazing. Think of it as the one-stop shop for anyone looking to tighten and tone their bodies with no gym session required. It’s slimming and sleek, and what’s better than that?

Say it with Us: the high-set pockets. Truly a complete game-changer. This feature will give everyone that “lifted look,” which means one thing and one thing only: our best shape ever! Forget about heading to pilates, just step into this pair of pants instead. They’re just as endlessly beneficial. What’s even better is the classic leg-lengthening shape that’s timeless . . . literally. This classic shape originated in the ’70s and is still going strong today.

Whether we’re showing off our new favorite slingback or crocodile bootie, this straight-leg jean is perfect. It’ll show skin without showing too much skin! Who could resist? Once we factor in the “choose what you pay” scenario and all of the available washes up for grabs, it’s safe to say we’re completely sold!

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Cheeky Bootcut Jeans starting at just $78, available at Everlane!

Not your style? Check out additional denim and women’s clothing also available at Everlane here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!