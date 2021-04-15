Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, things just got real! Everlane has launched a brand new Swim category — its first ever — just in time for sunbathing season and cannonball contests. The premium Italian swimwear comes in seven styles and eight colors, producing 152 potential combinations. There are both one-pieces and two-pieces, and they were tested on 112 different women to ensure the comfiest, most flattering fits!

As expected of Everlane, this new swimwear is also an eco-friendly purchase, as the fabric is made with 13,768 pounds of recycled plastic. We already love everything about this. Now let Us give you a peek into the collection, which you can shop now — before it sells out!

The Square-Neck Bikini Top

Squaring off pieces has been huge in fashion lately, whether we’re talking necklines or shoes. This swimsuit beautifully showcases the trend, adding in adjustable straps and an adjustable band for a customized fit. It comes with removable pads too!

Get the Square-Neck Bikini Top for just $40 at Everlane! Grab matching (or mismatching) bottoms here!

The Square-Neck One-Piece

If you’re more into one-pieces (or love to have a variety of styles), this is a fantastic choice. It has a built-in shelf bra, plus removable pads to keep you feeling lifted and supported, along with that modern square neckline and wide, comfy straps. We also love how the back dips low!

Get the Square-Neck One-Piece for just $65 at Everlane!

The Triangle Bikini Top

Here you get the classic triangle shape, and yet it’s a fresh look and total upgrade. No more ultra-skinny, annoying straps! The ones on this bikini are basically just an extension of the cups. There’s also a supportive band under the bust that you can tighten or loosen as you please, since you can tie it over in back!

Get the Triangle Bikini Top for just $40 at Everlane! Grab matching (or mismatching) bottoms here!

The V-Neck One-Piece

This V-neck one-piece features the same chest support as its square-neck counterpart, but it also has adjustable straps — which is very important to Us for a flattering fit when we have a plunging neckline. Our only real problem is how we’re suppose to choose one color when we love them all!

Get the V-Neck One-Piece for just $65 at Everlane!

The Tie-Front Bikini Top

A tie in the back is fun, but a tie in the front adds on a whole new cute factor! It’s also always reassuring when you can see your knot and know it’s nice and tight. This deep-V top also has removable padding and is made with the same fully-lined, quick-drying Italian fabric as the others. “Obsessed” would be an understatement!

Get the Tie-Front Bikini Top for just $40 at Everlane! Grab matching (or mismatching) bottoms here!

Want to see the whole collection? Check it out here, and remember to explore all of Everlane’s bestsellers here!

