Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year, millions of travelers board planes for domestic travel. For some, it’s a luxury, a chance to head out on vacation, but for others, it’s in their job description.

If you’re a flight attendant for a major commercial airline, you work and travel for your own company, or you fly for business conferences and meetings, you’re required to travel a certain amount of days out of the year. Some business people find themselves in hotels, airports and airplanes more than their own homes.

Traveling is exciting, but it’s also exhausting — thirteen-hour flights, long layovers in airports and rides to and from hotels take a toll on the body.

We want you to be comfortable, no matter what the reason that you’re flying, which is why we found a satisfying solution you need for a relaxing trip — the travel pillow you should never leave behind!

Since Your ‘Office’ Is in the Sky and Your ‘Desk’ Is in Row Seven, Ensure You’re Comfortable, Grounded, and Relaxed for Hours of Cabin Pressure

Traveling is always hard on the body — hours of sitting on planes and standing in lines wear out your muscles and joints. Any activity that requires excessive standing and hours of sitting will bring discomfort to your body and eventually create stressful problem areas.

The travel pillow by Everlasting Comfort helps to manage upper back, shoulder, head and neck pain by aiding your sore muscles, stiff joints and swollen shoulders. For short flights, use the travel pillow between meals, during a light read, while sending emails or taking a power nap. For cross-country or international flights, sleep comfortably for hours with the memory foam airplane travel pillow and finally cradle your neck, head, shoulder and back with maximum convenience.

Since your “office” is in the sky and your “desk” is in row seven, ensure you are comfortable, grounded and relaxed for hours of in-flight cabin pressure.

Do You Find It Difficult To Stay Asleep During Long Flights?

We all know that feeling — you’ve tried every neck, head and shoulder position, used your jacket as a pillow and even tried resting your head on your hand — but it all leaves you sore and keeps you awake.

The Everlasting Comfort travel pillow is made from highly durable and one hundred percent premium memory foam. This travel pillow is designed ergonomically with a raised lobe shape to support neck tilt, relieve shoulder pain and provide maximum support to my head during long flights and periods of sitting.

The memory foam in this travel pillow is more than comfortable — it’s smart too! With heat-responsive technology, the Everlasting Comfort travel pillow’s shape molds perfectly between your head and shoulders. This design helps support various sleeping positions, and the adjustable drawstrings on the travel pillow make it so your pillow and neck won’t shift in-flight.

Feel the difference that this gel-infused pillow can make now!

Tired of Trying To Fall Asleep? Change Your Travel Experience and Stop Dreading Your Shut-Eye Moments

Without a comforting memory foam pillow, we find it difficult to stay asleep through long flights! You automatically wake up during air travel because it’s uncomfortable — your head droops, your neck isn’t getting the support it needs and your body is well-aware of that. Subconsciously, when you’re asleep, your body is always trying to find the best position for you to rest in.

This luxurious Travel Airplane Pillow finally makes air travel comfortable for your body and your mind — you’re probably thinking about a million other things when traveling, so let yourself have this one.

Aren’t you tired of trying to fall asleep? Change your travel experience and stop dreading your shut-eye moments. With Everlasting Comfort’s travel pillow, all you have to do is lean back and you’re immediately in a relaxed setting and sleeping position for the entire flight. Think of it like this — your neck, head and shoulders just got upgraded to the comfort of first class.

Say Goodbye to Adjusting Your Seat, Falling Asleep on Your Tray Table, and Taking Laps Down the Aisle

The Memory Foam Airplane Travel Pillow comes with support for more than your neck — it arrives at your house with a whole comforting kit!

Everlasting Comfort thought of everything — noise-canceling earplugs to help you zone out the sounds of the plane and the adorable crying baby a couple seats back, a light-blocking eye mask to help you relax into a deeper sleep during day flights and a drawstring traveling case for simple transporting of your pillow around the airport.

You can now get on the plane, step off the plane and travel throughout the airport with ease. We are giving you the solution for getting some rest, remaining comfortable and preventing prolonged pain during travel!

Finally, your body won’t be sore anymore during or after flights. With the entire Everlasting Comfort travel kit, you’ll also have more energy once you step off the plane—your body won’t feel stiff, and your mind will feel at ease!

Say goodbye to adjusting your seat position, falling asleep on your tray table and taking laps down the aisle for blood flow — say hello to the travel experience you’ve dreamed of. For all the days that you have to travel for work, you deserve to stay relaxed on the job. Everlasting Comfort is here for you to focus on what’s important and leave the pleasure and comfort of flying to us.

Imagine Getting off the Plane Feeling Refreshed and Ready to GO

Your mind might be trained and ready to work and sleep throughout your seven-hour flight and four-hour layover. But is your body ready to take on the pressure, stiffness and fatigue of traveling?

If you can think back to the last time you flew on a plane, do you remember how many times you tried to find a comfortable position to sleep or work in?

Imagine stepping off the plane like you normally do, but the pain and fatigue are gone, you instantly found a comfortable position, and you walked off the plane without muscle pain in your neck and shoulders.

The travel pillow by Everlasting Comfort does more than help you sleep through a flight; it supports your individual needs. If you’re traveling for a month or more out of the year and your body is constantly under physical stress when traveling, you will eventually develop long term muscle pain and joint issues.

If you love everything about your job and don’t want to change the traveling lifestyle because of a little discomfort, don’t let something you love be your downfall. The physical toll traveling takes on your body is greater than you think, but you don’t have to experience neck, shoulder and back soreness anymore. You can finally work your dream job without the pains of travel.

Stop Worrying About All the Blood Rushing to Your Legs

After the travel pillow changes your life, we recommend you snuggle up with even more on your airline travels — did someone say foot rest?

The Memory Foam Foot Rest Pillow is another perfect in-flight accessory. It’s great for sliding right under the seat in front of you for that total body comfort. This footrest provides premium quality elevation for your feet, legs, and hips, and it will keep you satisfied — even when your “office” is at high altitudes.

Stop worrying about all the blood rushing to your legs for hours on end! The memory foam footrest keeps your feet and legs comfortable above the ground, prepared for cabin pressure and ready for healthy circulation.

Especially with high pressures from flying, your legs, feet and hips need the extra relief that the memory foam footrest provides.

With its non-slip bottom, your footrest will remain securely stable throughout your flight. It’s machine washable and dryer safe, and it also doubles as a knee elevating pillow for when you get to the hotel and need leg and knee relief.

The teardrop design of the memory foam foot rest pillow is recommended by orthopedic doctors — it raises your feet at an ideal angle, reduces leg pain and keeps your body relaxed. There are several other muscle-soothing pillow designs and back supporting technologies that Everlasting Comfort has thought of for your travels!

Check them out here.

Give Your Body the Gift of Comfort, Even if You’re Not in First Class

After years of traveling, whether you’re working as an entrepreneur, journalist, consultant or film producer, give your body the gift of comfort — even if you’re not in first class. The same goes for those of us who are traveling for personal reasons — we all deserve to be comfortable!

Take control of what happens during your workweek, daily travels and in-flight slumbers. Instead of waiting until you have time to visit a chiropractor, physical therapist or a masseuse after the problem areas begin to cause you serious pain, allow your body the relief it needs now, on a daily basis.

If your life is your work and your work requires you to travel, let Everlasting Comfort take care of you. Sore muscles and stiff necks should never come between you and your work-travel bug.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!