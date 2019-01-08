Since the holiday season has come and gone, now is a great time to get our bodies back into tip-top shape. After all the overeating and drinking, it’s only right that we give our body the TLC that it deserves! While we all may have started our gym memberships and diets as part of our new year’s resolutions, there is another step we can take to put our health first. Thanks to EverlyWell, we can now conduct at-home testing to jumpstart our journey to a healthy lifestyle!

With 30-plus lab tests ranging from general wellness, energy and weight, genomic testing and more, this brand provides accurate reporting to improve and maintain our lifestyles. The best part? We can start and finish the process all in the comfort of our home. Simply register the kit, prepare a requested blood or saliva sample and return with prepaid shipping. Once the sample is received, an independent board-certified physician will review our results and share our findings on the secure platform within a few days.

Ready to get healthy for the new year? Check out some of the most popular tests to try!

Food Sensitivity Test

Worried about food sensitivities? Battling consistent bloating after eating? The Food Sensitivity Test is just what you need! This kit screens 96 different foods, so we can all learn what to eliminate from our diets.

Along with our results, we can look forward to tailored suggestions for our personal diet and education to complement our lifestyle.

Simply send your sample in and receive your results within a few days. You can also track your progress with the brand’s interactive dashboard.

See It: Grab the Food Sensitivity Test at EverlyWell for only $159 while it’s still in stock. The Food Sensitivity Test is also available for 10 percent off, now just $143, at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 3, 2019, but are subject to change.



Metabolism Test

When it comes to gaining and losing weight, our eating habits only play a small role in the results we see. In fact, the way our body processes food depends a great deal on our metabolism. If you’ve been wondering why you can eat the foods you want without weight gain or have questions about your energy levels, the Metabolism Test will help.

This test is designed to evaluate the three key hormones including cortisol, testosterone and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) and measures our thyroid health that influences our metabolism. From athletic performance to muscle breakdown and physical performance, this kit will let us know how high or low our hormone levels are to improve our health.

Reviewers loved that this test provided insight on things they didn’t know about their bodies, while others like that the results came back fairly quickly.

See It: Grab the Metabolism Test at EverlyWell for only $69 while it’s still in stock. The Metabolism Test is also available at Amazon for 10 percent off, now only $52. Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Vitamin D and Inflammation Test

If you’ve experienced any symptoms that come with Vitamin D deficiency like excessive fatigue and sleep issues, the Vitamin D and Inflammation Test will be a great place to find some answers.

Low vitamin D levels can result in fatigue and sleep issues but could manifest into more severe symptoms, so this test will assess levels to help regulate any dietary and lifestyle changes if needed.

One reviewer loved that this test helped her realize that she needed to modify her diet, while others liked that this test provided answers even after visiting multiple doctors.

See It: Grab the Vitamin D and Inflammation Kit at EverlyWell for only $99. The EverlyWell Vitamin D and Inflammation Kit is also available at Amazon for 10 percent off, now only $89. Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Thyroid Test

A healthy thyroid is critical since it controls a large part of our metabolism. Since it’s always smart to check our levels regularly, the Thyroid test can help Us stay on top of our health.

This blood test measures the production of active thyroid hormones Free T4 and Free T3 that controls the rate at which our body uses energy. TPO antibodies that suppress thyroid function are also tested to see if they are operating at a low or high level. Each hormone is tested against the appropriate ranges for thyroid markers.

While this test does not diagnose any disease or condition, a high or low result will provide the information we need to get checked out. There are also additional reading materials that help to pinpoint signs of an under-active thyroid and tips on how to check your levels at home.

See It: Grab the Thyroid Test at EverlyWell for only $159 while it’s still in stock. The Thyroid Test is also available on Amazon for 20 percent off, now just $127. Discount reflected upon checkout. Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Comprehensive Vitamin Test

From fatigue to inflammation, knowing your vitamin levels is important for your daily health. Vitamins work hand in hand with our energy levels, how we process food and how our overall body functions. While it is common for many people to suffer from specific vitamin deficiencies, this Comprehensive Vitamin Test can give an overview of which nutrients we may be lacking.

There are eight vitamin levels tested including Vitamin B6, Folate, Vitamin B12, Vitamin A, Vitamin D. Vitamin K and Beta Carotene. All of these vitamins combined work to keep our bones healthy and strong, manage nerve function, keep our skin healthy and makes sure our body works to fight off infections.

See It: Grab the Comprehensive Vitamin Test at EverlyWell for only $149. The Comprehensive Vitamin Test is also available for $134 on Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us. team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!