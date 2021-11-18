This Wrap Sweater Dress Basically Feels Like Wearing a Chic Robe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for stylish staples isn’t as easy as people think. Finding fashion that’s trendy, comfortable and functional is a sport (at least as far as we’re concerned). Each season requires specific garments that suit the climate, and now that the temperatures are dropping, we’re switching from lighter dresses to thicker knit versions!

Our ideal sweater dress is one that will keep Us warm and feeling chic at the same time, and we may have just found a frock that exceeds our expectations. This wrap dress from EXLURA instantly captured our attention, and when we saw shoppers comparing it to wearing a robe, we knew it was a winner.

Get the EXLURA Women’s Knit Sweater Wrap Maxi Dress for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This long maxi dress is made from a soft knit material with a ribbed trim along the hem and cuffs on the wrists. The dress comes with a tie belt that connects the two sides together at the hips, but you can also try wrapping the belt around another time if you want to cinch in the silhouette more!

It’s designed to be an oversized dress, so if you want a more fitted aesthetic, it may be wise to size down. Shoppers say that if you have a curvier figure, your standard size should fit like a glove! The wrap design and the comfortable knit are flattering on so many body types, which is why it’s already bagged tons of incredible reviews.

But the best part about this dress is how shoppers say they feel in it. If you’ve ever gotten ready in your favorite French terry robe and wanted to keep rocking it all day long, this dress may be for you. It keeps that cozy, relaxed vibe going strong all day long! What could possibly be better than that? This affordable piece has the potential to become your new wear-everywhere dress for the fall and winter — get involved!

