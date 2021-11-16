Shoppers Say These Faux-Leather Pants Are Cute, Comfy and Versatile

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: We simply don’t have the patience to deal with real leather pants, and much prefer the many faux finds on the market instead. Not only are they cruelty-free, they’re certainly more affordable — and also significantly more comfortable! Of course, not all faux-leather pants are built the same. We do a great deal of research before selecting our next purchase.

We need the right type of fit combined with the proper material that can fool anyone into thinking that the pants are the real deal — and this pair from Bamans is exactly what we’ve been looking for!

Get the Bamans Women’s Faux Leather Stretch Pants for just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

These pants are high-waisted and cut in a skinny style which gives them a rock n’ roll aesthetic. Shoppers note that the material they’re made from is impressively stretchy, so you can take them on and off in a breeze. They almost have a legging feel, which is supremely comfy!

In fact, the sizing isn’t typical for a proper pair of pants. Instead of numbers, they range from Small to XX-Large — just like leggings or sweatpants. They’re the perfect pair to wear when you want to look put-together and make a statement — yet feel totally at ease at the same time.

Get the Bamans Women’s Faux Leather Stretch Pants for just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best of all, you can wear these pants all year long with different tops that suit the season’s vibe. Right now, we plan on rocking them with our favorite slouchy oversized sweaters. On warmer days, perhaps we’ll reach for a crop and leather jacket to create a matching look! If you’re looking for pants that you can rely on any day of the week, whether you’re heading to the office or out for drinks with friends, you’ve met your match. They’re a staple pant that goes the distance, and with reviewers urging Us to buy them ASAP, we’re all about this purchase!

See it: Get the Bamans Women’s Faux Leather Stretch Pants for just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Bamans and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!