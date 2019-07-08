



Does anyone have an outfit formula they wear on repeat? Maybe even several? We love to be daring but we also rely on our favorite clothing combinations for that extra assurance to look and feel great. For some, it might be a skirt and blouse or maybe jeans and a tee, but having a master plan is a smart way to ensure that extra boost of confidence.

But don’t think of this as a rut! It’s more like that old phrase, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” which is why we keep a lot of different options in our closets. One of our favorite outfit formulas involves a great cami and we know we’re not alone! Hundreds of reviewers are obsessed with this cami, too, and it’s on mega sale right now!

See It: Grab the Cropped Downtown Cami (originally $40) now on sale for just $12 at Express!

The Express Cropped Downtown Cami is that chic staple that’s a basic but better. It’s simple, silky and sleek and can be worn so many different ways. It’s basically the MVP of any closet!

Since it’s such a valued piece, it’s the type of top that we end up buying in different colors and varieties. In fact, we happen to love another version of this tank top already so we’re ready to bring this cropped version home, too!

But just because this is considered a cropped cut, doesn’t mean it’s scary. It’s definitely not the crop top that will have us feeling like Gwen Stefani in the No Doubt era. This is much more subtle and chic and meant to be worn with high-waisted or midrise skirts, trousers and jeans. Sure, we could pair it with low-rise, too, but that’s completely up to us.

This cami has a delicate V-neck and back but it doesn’t dip too low that it’s not office-appropriate. It’s also just enough for a night out! It’s rare to find that perfect balance in a shirt but this one does it! There are also adjustable spaghetti straps on this cami, so we can control even further how much skin we want to show. It also gives us the best fit possible, unlike many camisoles that are unflattering.

In fact, so many reviewers are obsessed particularly over the flowy fit. It’s not overly tight or too boxy on anyone. One shopper who said they are not a fan of cropped tops completely changed their mind after wearing this one. That reviewer was mostly worried about exposing their midsection but felt completely comfortable in their own skin while wearing this cropped cami. Every shopper said it ran true to size, too!

This cropped cami is on sale right now in six colors, but sizes are fast selling out since it’s such a good deal. There’s black, coral pink, neon green (which is very understated), a cornflower blue hue, neutral (which is a slightly pinkish pearl) and red, which looks more like a salmon tint. Not into any of these colors? There are plenty of other versions of the Downtown Cami at Express since it’s one of its bestselling tops!

Reviewers seemed to agree with us on the best ways to style this top and recommend pairing it with high-waisted skirts and trousers — a great professional outfit! We can also dress this down or for a night out with skirts, shorts and jeans. Add any jewelry ranging from chunky to delicate, because this cami works with it all. If we’re more into minimalism, this cami will shine on its own, too!

