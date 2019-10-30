



Is there anything better than finally getting to wear all of our jackets once summer is officially done? Outerwear has the power to completely transform the look of any ensemble, and the options that we rock during the fall season are some of our absolute favorites.

One of the most popular staples? Leather jackets, of course. Equally as incredible are all of the vegan leather pieces that have gained major traction over the last few years. For those eager to go faux, we found the most adorable vegan leather jacket that you can score for under $50 right now!

Get the Vegan Leather Double Peplum Jacket (originally $128) on sale for just $80 from Express, and score an extra 40% off site wide for a limited time!

You’re definitely going to want to pick up this jacket from Express while you still can. This customer favorite is flying off the shelves and sizes are sure to run out — especially during this amazing flash sale! Take an extra 40% off your entire purchase from Express now through November 3, 2019. Since this jacket is already on sale, it comes out to just $48 with the additional markdown! If that’s not the most amazing steal that we’ve seen lately, then we don’t know what is!

This jacket is cut in an elegant moto style that has a double peplum detail in the back, which adds a nice feminine touch to the look. The collar goes all the way up to the neck with a snap closure, and the hem hits right at the top of the hip. The stretch knit insets on the side seams and sleeves basically guarantee that this vegan leather jacket will fit your figure to perfection.

This jacket comes in six different colors to choose from, and is also available in regular and petite sizes. There are zippers on the side of each sleeve as well as a front closure, plus zipper side pockets on the front of the jacket. There are so many options to choose from which makes Us believe that there’s a perfect look and fit for everyone.

Shoppers are obsessed with this jacket. They say that it’s “perfection” and are calling it “absolutely gorgeous!” More than 1,100 shoppers have reviewed this jacket and it’s consistently earned a rating of four stars or more, which is seriously impressive. With the amazing price that you can get at the moment, there truly isn’t a reason for you not to pick up this vegan leather jacket from Express!

