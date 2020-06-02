This 6-Pack of Moisture-Wicking Masks Ships Out Incredibly Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping online is pretty much our only option these days, but shipping and processing times seem to be growing longer by the day. We appreciate the extra time and attention given to sanitizing and disinfecting, but there are some items we need sooner than December. An extremely important one? Face masks.

Masks aren’t one of those things we can just go without until they arrive, like a pair of sneakers. If we’re going out in public into a space where social-distancing is at all iffy, we need to be wearing one. For now, we can do our best with bandanas or cut-up old tees — but we really want a quality fabric mask as soon as possible. Luckily, this top-notch pack ships out super fast!

Get the ZERDOCEAN 6-Pack Neck Gaiter Face Masks starting at just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Get your pack as soon as June 7, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Neck gaiters have always been used as masks for certain activities like snowboarding or bicycling, but they are now a favorite for many people looking to protect their community in the midst of the pandemic. Masks have become a daily accessory, which means we need ones we’re actually happy with!

Shoppers are loving these masks specifically. They are elasticized, made to fit differently-sized faces, sealing from the bridge of the nose and down to the bottom of the neck. There are no painful loops tugging at your ears, and the material is soft, comfortable and breathable. You can easily wash and reuse these masks over and over again, and they claim to not shrink!

These masks are perfect for summer because they are moisture-wicking and quick to dry. While many other masks produce more moisture and sweat, these are specifically designed to do otherwise. This means you could feel less stifled and more comfortable.

These masks come in packs of six. There are solid versions available, but there’s also a pack of colorful paisley patterns if that’s more up your alley. We definitely recommend choosing one you specifically like, because you can wear it other ways even when you don’t need it as a mask anymore. It can be a neck gaiter, a neckerchief, a headband, a wristband, a scarf, a beanie and so much more!

