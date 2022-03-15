Ego Boost! This 2-Piece Ribbed Yoga Set Will Have You Feeling Fabulous

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all about two-piece sets now. Matching pieces, co-ord looks — we love it all. This is totally a trend that is sticking with Us for years and years to come. Maybe it will even become timeless. It’s certainly looking that way, especially with sets like this popping up and capturing shoppers’ hearts!

If your self-esteem has taken a plunge due to staying home more often over the past couple of years or for any other reason, the right set could lift it back up. We know, you might question whether this set is going to work for you based off just seeing it online, but with so many reviews and a number one bestselling status, we just know it will!

Get the FAFOFA 2-Piece Ribbed Seamless Crop Tank and High Waist Yoga Leggings Set starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Multiple shoppers have commented on how this set gave them an ego boost when they were feeling down or questioning if it would look good on them. That’s what great clothing is all about! It’s more than just getting dressed — it’s about creating confidence and feeling fabulous!

This set consists of a sleeveless crop top and high-rise leggings, both of which are ribbed. The fabric is super, super stretchy, so don’t be put off if it looks like Amazon sent you the wrong size when you take it out of the packaging. Try it on first and see how good you look! We also love the fabric because it’s moisture-wicking — making it a great pick for workouts or hot summer days!

The top of this set is cropped and supportive, featuring removable padded cups so you can totally wear it as a sports bra — or as a top with no extra bra underneath. It featured a flirty notch neckline too! As for the leggings, they feature a wide, supportive waistband for a flattering fit, plus a gusseted crotch for easy movement!

This set is available in 12 amazing colors. This is definitely the type of set we’d buy a few of! And how cute would it look with an oversized flannel on top and combat boots on your feet? Or with a denim jacket and strappy sandals or low-top sneakers? We love!

