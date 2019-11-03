15 Fall Favorites for 50% Off or More Right Now





There’s no one on this planet who doesn’t love a good sale, and the higher the percentage off, the better. Once we reach that sweet 50% markdown, we’re in shopping heaven and we never want to leave!

If you’re also looking to extend your stay in shopping heaven, then you’ve come to the right place. Check out our 15 picks of pieces that are 50% off or more right now!

Solid and Striped Polka Dot Circle Skirt

We already thought this polka dot skirt was cute, but the tiny ribbon daisy detail sealed the deal!

See it: Get the Solid and Striped Polka Dot Circle Skirt (originally $138) for just $55 at Saks Fifth Avenue! You save 60%!

Print Midi Sheath Dress

Blue floral or black and white polka dot? Either way you get the flattering fit and chic ruffles!

See it: Get the Print Midi Sheath Dress (originally $139) for just $40 at Banana Republic! You save 71%!

Line & Dot Sofiya Tee

This top is easy like a tee, but it’s so much more than that. The tiny cutouts and all-over lacy floral design are everything!

See it: Get the Line & Dot Sofiya Tee (originally $67) for just $25 at Revolve! You save 62%!

Tie-Sleeve Wrap Top in Prairie Posies

This pretty purple top has a flattering, subtle peplum hem and just about the cutest sleeves ever!

See it: Get the Tie-Sleeve Wrap Top in Prairie Posies (originally $88) for just $30 at Madewell! You save 66%!

Button-Up Romper

This romper is light in weight but heavily chic. We’re getting both colors, for sure!

See it: Get the Button-Up Romper (originally $118) for just $51 with code SOGOOD at J.Crew! Code expires November 2, 2019. You save 56%!

Eileen Fisher Tencel Jersey Stretch Drop Waist Dress

This turquoise color is just gorgeous and the dropped waist is the perfect minimal accent!

See it: Get the Eileen Fisher Tencel Jersey Stretch Drop Waist Dress (originally $158) for just $63 at Saks Fifth Avenue! You save 60%!

Suede Stripe Transport Leather Tote

This modern bag is an everyday must-have, and that suede stripe makes it a serious standout!

See it: Get the Kate Spade Large Suzy Leather Saddle Bag (originally $198 for just $99 at Nordstrom! You save 50%!

Maison Jules Printed Scalloped Halter Jumpsuit

Just check out those scalloped edges and you’ll instantly fall in love with this piece, created specifically for Macy’s!

See it: Get the Maison Jules Printed Scalloped Halter Jumpsuit (originally $90) for just $45 at Macy’s! You save 50%!

Herringbone Carpenter Pants

These relaxed pants are made of a soft cotton and spandex blend, and the barely visible stripe detail is just so cool!

See it: Get the Herringbone Carpenter Pants (originally $110) for just $40 at Anthropologie! You save 63%!

Belted Seamed Sheath Dress

Need a dress that works equally well for both the boardroom and after-work drinks? Look no further!

See it: Get the Belted Seamed Sheath Dress (originally $70) for just $35 at Express! Sale ends November 3, 2019. You save 50%!

Laidback Layers Seamless Tank

This tank top is so soft and can be layered under anything or even worn by itself. Such a good fall staple!

See it: Get the Laidback Layers Seamless Tank (originally $38) for just $19 at SPANX! You save 50%!

I.AM.GIA Sinead Tiger Cropped Trucker Jacket

It’s time for a denim jacket upgrade. This blue and green tiger print is the next step up without a doubt, and the cropped hem is perfection!

See it: Get the I.AM.GIA Sinead Tiger Cropped Trucker Jacket (originally $160) for just $80 at Saks Fifth Avenue! You save 50%!

GC SHOES Nude Susana Peep Toe Booties

These nude heels will add the spice of sophistication to any outfit, and the slouched effect will make it all look effortless!

See it: Get the GC SHOES Nude Susana Peep Toe Booties (originally $60) for just $23 at Century 21! You save 61%!’

Elise Ribbed Tunic

Owning this tunic sweater is going to totally eliminate those “I have nothing to wear” days from your life!

See it: Get the Elise Ribbed Tunic (originally $120) for just $60 at Anthropologie! You save 50%!

Columbia Flash Forward Water-Resistant Windbreaker

It may be getting darker earlier now, but we can still keep things bright with this blue windbreaker!

See it: Get the Columbia Flash Forward Water-Resistant Windbreaker (originally $60) for just $30 at Macy’s!

