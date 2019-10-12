



Bring on the chilly weather, Pumpkin Spice Lattes and dark-toned clothing! Fall — more specifically #SpookySZN — is finally here and to say we’re excited is the understatement of the century. Now, as pumped as we are, it’s also important to note we’re a bit confused — fashion-wise, that is. Our mornings are unbearably cold, the afternoons are unseasonably warm and come nightfall? It’s a complete toss-up.

When the early hours are concerned, it’s total madness. It’s impossible for Us to know what to wear let alone how to wear it. There’s currently only so much room left in our totes for those “just in case” items — and at the moment, we’re at our max. So, what’s a fashion lover to do here? Ignore the weather apps completely? As if —we’ve already tried, and we definitely can’t. But what we can do? Turn to this jacket! It’s the pretty and practical piece that we want to curl up in all season long.

See it: Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley Cropped Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, Created For Macy’s for $130, available at Macy’s!

The Bar III x Becca Tilley Cropped Faux Fur Bomber Jacket is a simple yet stylish solution, one that we’re all in need of. Basically, we’re major fans of it — mainly because it’s crafted from a polyester-spandex blend that’s ultra-flattering. It’s form-fitting without being too tight where it’s clinging our bodies in an unflattering way — and it’s loose without being too baggy or boxy. Plus, it comes in an off-white shade that’s easy to wear and can match with practically anything in our closets. Best of all, the soft-to-touch material will leave Us warm and huggable in each and every look. It’s hard to think of something better than that.

See it: Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley Cropped Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, Created For Macy’s for $130, available at Macy’s!

The only thing that measures up to the comfort is how sleek this is. Sure, it’s ultra-cuddly but it’s also surprisingly edgy. There’s faux fur detailing on the front chest pocket and it’s paired to perfection with a faux leather trim. Together, the two details completely elevate the entire look. The medium-sized buttons on the front closure are also a strong statement. It’s a small detail that makes such a big difference. It’s effortlessness and elegance at its best. We can’t help but think of how extremely wearable this jacket can (and will) be. It’ll instantly dress up any T-shirt and pair of jeans just as easily as it will dress down any trouser and silk cami too. It’s so endlessly versatile we can’t help but think there’s a more practical and exciting find out there. To put it lightly, this jacket is the one-and-only piece we’ll want to curl up in from this season to the next.

See it: Grab the Bar III x Becca Tilley Cropped Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, Created For Macy’s for $130, available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional Bar III x Becca Tilley items, more jackets and women’s clothing also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!