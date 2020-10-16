Not a Drill! Every Single Product at Fenty Beauty Is 25% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Attention, beauty junkies! We’re here to alert you of a seriously unprecedented sale. For the next four days, nearly every product at Fenty Beauty is marked down 25%! Yes, you heard Us correctly: The brand just launched their Friends & Family sale event, and we are here for it.

Even better news? Fenty Beauty is throwing in an extra 10% off if you use the code: EXTRA 10 at checkout, and they’re even adding free shipping too! What are you waiting for? We’ve already added these five items to our cart, and plan to scoop up tons more before the weekend is over. In the (sort of) words of Rihanna herself, “Bitch better have my beauty!”

This Award-Winning Foundation

This foundation is like magic in a bottle! Shoppers say that it provides the perfect amount of coverage, and offers a remarkable skin tone match for a vast range of complexions! Fenty Beauty has been applauded for how much they prioritize inclusivity when it comes to their makeup, so it’s no surprise that this foundation is one of their top bestsellers!

Get the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (originally $35) on sale for just $26 at Fenty Beauty — plus get an extra 10% off with code: EXTRA10!

This Highlighter Duo

These power highlighter compacts are one of the products that put Fenty Beauty on the map! There are two shades that anyone can use, regardless of skin tone. It’s all about creating the look that you want without limits!

Get the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo (originally $36) on sale for just $27 at Fenty Beauty — plus get an extra 10% off with code: EXTRA10!

This Precision Liquid Liner

When Rihanna does a cat eye with liner it’s always on point, and we’d like to think it’s because of this particular product. It has a super fine tip that’s easy to control, which means you can create the exact shape that you want.

Get the Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner (originally $22) on sale for just $17 at Fenty Beauty — plus get an extra 10% off with code: EXTRA10!

This Iconic Trio

The Match Stix were one of the original launch products from Fenty Beauty, and now you can try out all three for a seriously low price! Each set comes with a concealer, highlighter and bronzer color for contour, which helps execute a perfectly sculpted and glowing face.

Get the Match Stix Trio (originally $54) on sale for just $28 at Fenty Beauty — plus get an extra 10% off with code: EXTRA10!

This Ultra-Shiny Lip Gloss

This gloss is another one of Fenty Beauty’s award-winning products, and an all-time favorite of customers worldwide! Its non-sticky formula glides onto the lips and feels fabulous, and each shade has the ideal amount of shimmer. Plus, the shades are universally flattering on every skin tone!

Get the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer (originally $19) on sale for just $14 at Fenty Beauty — plus get an extra 10% off with code: EXTRA10!

Looking for more? Check out all of the makeup and skincare available from Fenty Beauty!

