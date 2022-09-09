5 Festive Fall Cardigans for Celebrating the Season in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall fashion is one of our favorite things on the planet. We can’t say enough good things about how layering can elevate your style and how cozy it is to rock a knit. A cardigan, for instance, is a must-own throughout the season. Even more exciting is when we find one for everyone’s favorite October holiday: Halloween!

We’ve picked out five festive cardigans on Amazon we love for the season, featuring spooky designs that will be perfect for Halloween and the weeks surrounding it. Shop below!

This Black Cat/Pumpkin Cardigan

Go full Halloween with two of the holiday’s most iconic symbols: pumpkins and black cats. Of course, the cats are absolutely adorable in this print, but we’re on board with that!

See it!

Get the BOUTIKOME Halloween Cat Pumpkin Cardigan (originally $26) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Celestial Cardigan

Embrace the witchy vibe of fall by going celestial with this moon, sun and star cardigan. It’s kimono-style, so it’s lightweight and flowy. If it starts getting too cold out, try layering it over a fitted turtleneck!

See it!

Get the Hibluco Kimono Cardigan for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Spiderweb Cardigan

Spiderwebs in real life? No thanks. A spiderweb print on our sweater, on the other hand? Yes, please! This black and white cardigan will have you feeling fearless!

See it!

Get the For G and PL Halloween Cardigan for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cat Cardigan

More cats? More cats. This daintier cat print sweater comes in the perfect “dusty orange” shade — though it comes in a bunch of other colors as well so you can take your pick!

See it!

Get the YEMAK 3/4-Sleeve Knit Cat Cardigan for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Skull Cardigan

The skull on the back of this cardigan will make any outfit automatically cool, and the color-blocking is just the icing on top of the cake. This sweater reminds Us of something Kourtney Kardashian would wear!

See it!

Get the Kaxindeb Color-Block Skull Cardigan for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other Halloween-themed cardigans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!