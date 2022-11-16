Walking in a Winter Wonderland! We Found the Most Festive Footwear for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one time of year to go all out with shoe shopping, it’s the holidays. After all, ‘tis the season to sparkle and shine! If Santa can rock a red velvet suit and tall black boots, then we can wear whatever we want too. With all the holiday parties coming up, it’s the perfect occasion to dress to the nines! But don’t worry, we also found some cozy slippers for lounging around the house.

We scoured the shelves for the most festive footwear for the most wonderful time of year. From rhinestones and reindeer to satin and snowmen, these fun details will make your outfits pop. Celebrate the holidays in style with our 11 top picks below!

Funziez Fuzzy Holiday Slippers

In the meadow we can build a snowman — or you could just flaunt one on your feet! These cozy slippers are perfect for a snow day. One shopper said, “These are very comfortable slippers that are sure to bring a smile to anyone who sees you wearing them. Very festive, and very soft to wear. Nice and cozy for lounging or walking around the house.”

$25.00 See It!

Betsey Johnson Women’s PRINCE d’Orsay Pump

Elevate your holiday style in this dazzling heels by Betsey Johnson! Featuring a layered bow with pointed toes, these glittery pumps will add some pizzazz to your wardrobe. Even with the 4-inch heel, one reviewer reported, “Excellent fit and great arch support.”

Was $89 On Sale: $54 You Save 39% See It!

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Lined Holiday Charm Clogs

Kick it in comfort this season with these Holiday Charm Crocs. “These Christmas Crocs are very merry!” one shopper declared. “Love the white, green, and red sweater look. Comes with many Jibbitz additions.”

Was $65 On Sale: $60 You Save 8% See It!

ASHION Women’s Reindeer Slippers

This is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’s time to shine! Stay cozy this Christmas in these fuzzy reindeer slippers. According to one review, “These slippers are cute and warm. Perfect for the holiday but I’ll probably wear them long after that because they are so comfortable.”

$28.00 See It!

Susanny Women’s Rhinestone Pointed-Toe Bow Pumps

Make a major fashion statement in these stunning satin pumps with a rhinestone bow. This luxe look is trending this season, and the red is dreamy for the holidays. “I received so many compliments on my shoes,” one customer commented. “The shoes did a great job accenting my dress. Great quality for the price and the shoes were very comfortable to wear.”

Was $57 On Sale: $49 You Save 14% See It!

Staheekum Holiday Party Slipper

Get into the holiday spirit with these cozy holiday print slippers! Made with sweater knit in classic Christmas colors, these slippers contain plush faux-fur lining for the softest comfort.

$40.00 See It!

ERIJUNOR Pointed-Toe Satin Slingback Rhinestone Brooch Pumps

We’re green with envy over these gorgeous green pumps with a rhinestone brooch! This glowing review says it all: “These shoes fit like a glove and are absolutely stunning! Perfect fit, and the color was on point. Love the rhinestone appliqués. This gives the shoes a touch of class. Would highly recommend!”

$47.00 See It!

Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Victoria Tall Fashion Boot

These Koolaburra by Ugg boots will keep you warm all winter long. The bow detailing along the side gives these sheepskin shoes a sweet touch for the holidays. One shopper gushed, “I absolutely love them. They are super fashionable and comfortable. Very water-resistant.”

$110.00 See It!

Women’s Bow Knot Heeled Sandals

These Loeffler Randall lookalike heels were made for a holiday party! We’re smitten with the knotted bow and plested fabric. “These shoes are a great dupe for the Loeffler Randall heels!” one customer commented. “I’ve received tons of compliments. Highly recommend these.”

$65.00 See It!

Dearfoams Men’s “Feelin’ Jolly” Holiday Scuff Slipper

Have a holly jolly Christmas in these seasonal scuff slippers! Give the man in your life the gift of happy feet. “I bought these for my husband, BUT I kept them for myself,” one reviewer revealed. “They were soft, warm and very comfortable. The Sherpa fur on the into was COZY for bare feet.”

$27.00 See It!

Blue by Betsey Johnson Cassie Boots

Mad for plaid! These tartan print boots will add some edge to your holiday outfit. The studded heels take these boots from preppy to powerful. “Gorgeous boots,” one shopper raved. “Easy to walk in and I absolutely love the heel!”

Was $99 On Sale: $65 You Save 34% See It!

