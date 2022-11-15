Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You can find Us wearing sweaters all throughout fall and winter, but something about a festive, fun or even totally ugly sweater just feels right around the holidays. It gets people into the holiday spirit, it makes for great family photos and it’s always good for a laugh — all while keeping you warm and comfy!

Shop below to see our favorite “ugly”-style sweaters and sweatshirts for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas for 2022, plus some tees in case you run hot!

Thanksgiving

1. On Thanksgiving, only the strong survive…eating seconds, thirds and fourths. This HotW Ugly Thanksgiving Sweatshirt will help get your head in the game!

2.The brand above also makes this hilarious Best Leg Day Ever long-sleeve tee. A must for any gym goer, especially!

3. This lyrical Hhlleojk crew neck is a Thanksgiving take on the iconic song “Tootsee Roll” by 69 Boyz!

4. Want something cute and heartwarming? Check out this Instant Message pullover, featuring the charming, fan-favorite Humpty Dumpty fall meme!

5. You’re going to want this Thanksgiving With My Gnomies sweatshirt for your next Friendsgiving gathering!

6. Another amazing option for Thanksgiving is this on-theme Gobble Till You Wobble long-sleeve shirt!

7. This Gobble Me Swallow Me tee might be more for an adults-only Thanksgiving dinner, playing with lyrics from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s mega-hit, “WAP”!

Hanukkah

8. We’ll always love just how perfect the pun is on this TJS Let’s Get Lit Hanukkah sweatshirt. It comes in four colors too!

9. Celebrating the festival of lights down south? This Shalom Y’all sweatshirt is a must-own!

10. If you want to win an ugly sweater party, this Tipsy Elves Star of David top might just do the trick with its tinsel centerpiece!

11. We know we’re not the only ones who will get a kick out of this Threadrock Oy to the World sweatshirt!

12. If you’re a cat lover, there is no denying that this adorable and ridiculous Meowzel Tov pullover should be worn for at least one of Hanukkah’s eight nights!

13. Potato latkes are a major part of Hanukkah, so make your latke-making prowess known with this My Latkes Bring All the Boys to the Yard sweatshirt — a play on lyrics from Kelis‘ “Milkshake”!

14. This comfy Hanukkah hoodie offers a very basic explanation of what Hanukkah’s all about, comparing the oil to a cell phone battery!

Christmas

15. There’s no shortage of excellent ugly Christmas sweaters from Tipsy Elves, but we definitely giggled at this Big Gift Energy sweater!

16. If you’re going for shock value and endless laughter, you can’t skip out on this Idgreatim sweatshirt — hairy chest and all!

17. If you want to go truly classic ugly sweater, check out this Arvilhill sweatshirt, complete with faux suspenders and a tie!

18. Planning to indulge in some fun Christmas cocktails this year? Grab this Reindeer Alcohol pullover!

19. Thanks to this Welcome to the North Swole sweatshirt, it’s now easier to picture why Mommy would be kissing Santa Claus!

20. This gingerbread men cardigan is just the perfect mix of ugly and cute in one sweater!

21. For some, the thought of wearing a sweater, especially if you live in a warmer area, is criminal. That’s why we recommend this Too Hot T-shirt that makes a fun joke out of it!

