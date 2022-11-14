These Items Will Elevate Your Thanksgiving Ensemble

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Elevate your outfit this Thanksgiving with these super chic accessories and clothing essentials! We’ve all been there: You spend ample time getting dressed, and all that results is family members critiquing our outfits and grandparents asking if we really did pay extra for the pair of jeans with rips in them. Lucky for you, Shop With Us found the most perfect items to wear that will lead to compliments galore!

From gorgeous jewelry pieces to comfy clothes, keep scrolling and check out these items to wear for your Thanksgiving Day celebration!

This Long-Sleeve Tee

We all know comfy and cute is the style goal for Turkey Day. This loose long-sleeve tee will provide plenty of breathing room while digging into a meal, and you’ll still look stylish. Layer it with different necklaces or a jacket to spice it up even more!

This Motorcycle Jacket

Dress up any outfit you wear this Thanksgiving with this denim jacket! It has a bit of stretch to it, so you’ll be comfortable all night — and you’ll get plenty of use out of it. Whether you’re wearing it for Thanksgiving or not, it will never go out of style.

This Gold Necklace

Fall in love with this necklace! Not only is it incredibly chic, but it will also remind you to give thanks to those you love this Thanksgiving. If you need any more convincing to add this piece to your outfit, check out these customer reviews:

“The quality is excellent and they’re beautifully dainty! I LOVE the pieces,” one fan of the necklace wrote. Another added, “This necklace is fun to wear & so different from the rest of my collection,” and one more said that she got so “many compliments!”

These Pants

Dress up or down with these utility pants! No matter how you style them, you’re sure to look fashionable at your Thanksgiving celebration — not to mention they have a cute and trendy raw edge hem! They come in black or green, and both will deliver killer looks.

These Earrings

We heart these hoops! This delicate pair of earrings is made of real gold, meaning you can wear it in the shower, to the gym and just about everywhere without the gorgeous color fading. They’re also an ideal addition to your collection. Add these earrings to your Thanksgiving Day celebration for the holy grail accessory!

This Gucci Bag

This designer purse will become your new favorite, and the beautiful maroon hue is the perfect autumnal hue. Show it off this Thanksgiving! Best of all, it’s preowned, so you’re getting a sweet discount — saving $626 and shopping sustainably.

