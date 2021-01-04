Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially that time again. Time to change up our lifestyle for the better. We want to get healthier and happier, and we want to feel fabulous in our bodies day in and day out. Unfortunately, that means working out. Boo! How are you going to find the motivation when you’re still stick of the same YouTube instructors and same jogs around the same old block from last year?

Let Us have the pleasure of introducing you to FitOn. With practically endless workouts of all different kinds, you’re sure to discover some new classes that suit you. And the best part? That signing up is free. Okay, but the other best part? That you don’t necessarily need any equipment to take the classes. No, no, the other best part! That there are actual celebrity trainers to coach you through!

Sign up for FitOn and get unlimited access to the world’s best home workouts!

If you had the chance to work out with Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union or Jonathan Van Ness, wouldn’t you do it? With FitOn, you can. And that’s on top of some of the most popular fitness trainers in the game, like Cassey Ho and Jeanette Jenkins. In fact, Hough and Ho are currently teaming up to lead the FitOn 2021 RESET Challenge, including 20 workouts and four meditations!

FitOn has an incredible variety of workouts. Whether you’re looking for cardio, strength, HIIT, toning, yoga, stretching, pilates or something else, you’ll find classes for you, even if you have nothing but your own body to work with. Plus, you can work out whenever and wherever. Do a quick class during your lunch break at home or take your phone or tablet to the park and get some sun in!

FitOn is also a fabulous resource for all things health. Whether you’re looking for wellness tips or nutritious recipes and eating plans, FitOn has you covered with so many ideas, and it’s all about letting you be yourself — it’s not the type of platform that tries to turn you into a fitness robot. Hough herself has spoken about loving workouts in which there is no right or wrong, like KINRGY. “KINRGY is all about expression,” she said. Want to see what it’s all about? Why not take a class with her?

There are so many strict diets and rigid workout plans out there that sometimes getting physically healthy just loses its appeal. If you don’t want to be stuck doing one expensive workout plan with just one available video each day, why not try FitOn instead and explore your options? Maybe you hate weight lifting but will love a HIIT class, or maybe you’ll discover that stretching isn’t so boring after all when you have a knowledgeable instructor walking you through it. It’s all up to you which workout you’ll try first!

