In the world of fashion, certain shoes just belong with particular pants. For instance, sneakers go with joggers, booties go with skinny jeans and tall boots team well with leggings. They’re silhouette soulmates! But what is flats’ other half?
While ballet flats can technically work with a wide variety of bottoms, we personally love the look of cropped pants with flat footwear. Ankle-length jeans with a slim, straight or boyfriend cut and a tapered leg beautifully balance the proportion of flats. The result? A slender silhouette and a stylish ensemble!
Ballet flats are back in style this season, so we stay on trend with these 15 complementary pants for fall!
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean
One shopper called these jeans “magical,” while another reported, “Material is soft and comfy with the perfect high rise.” And Madewell clearly thinks they’re perfect — hence the name.
Spanx The Perfect Pant
Another perfect pant? These ankle backseam skinny cut beauties from Spanx. Featuring the shapewear brand’s signature smoothing technology, these pull-on pants are super comfy and flattering!
AG Ex-Boyfriend Distressed Slim-Fit Jeans
This distressed slim-fit denim from AG feel like your favorite worn-in pair of jeans. As one shopper said, “Perfect jeans for 40 [year-old] mom who doesn’t want excessive rips/tears but still wants that slightly 90s look without going all-in. They are super comfortable, slightly slouchy but do not have excessive fabric.”
Land’s End Elastic Waist Cropped Pants
Pull-on pants that are professional enough for the office — need we say more? These mid-rise elastic waist cropped pants even come with a hidden pocket.
Express Velvet Straight Cropped Pants
Just in time for the holidays, shop these gorgeous velvet cropped pants! Super high-waisted with a straight leg cut, these are the ultimate party pants.
DKNY Slim-Leg Pants
Sleek and sophisticated, these slim-leg pants are perfect for work. One shopper said, “I was looking for a pair of black pants that would be elegant and comfortable at the same time. These meet both of those things. Perfect fit.”
BCBGeneration Faux-Leather Joggers
Luxury loungewear! These joggers may be faux leather, but they’re not a fashion faux pas! We absolutely approve of these comfy-chic tapered pants.
KUT From the Kloth Dark-Wash Boyfriend Jeans
We just found our new favorite pair of dark-wash jeans! “These jeans fit so comfortably,” one customer remarked. “Great with flats or a cute pair of tennis shoes.”
J.Crew High-Rise Stretch Pants
J.Crew had Us at “high-rise” and “stretch” — our fave combo! One shopper dubbed these slim-fit pants the “Best. Pants. Ever.” Another added, “Run, don’t walk to grab a pair of these pants; they are a best seller for a reason! My mid-section is my trouble area, and the high-waist styling and fabric makes them SUPER comfortable, with a classic, tailored look.”
Mavi Mid-Rise Slim-Fit Jeans
Comfy and classic, these mid-rise slim-fit jeans are a closet staple for work or play. One reviewer declared, “Favorite jeans EVER!”
Blank NYC Vegan Leather Straight-Leg Pants
Elevate your OOTD with these trendy vegan leather straight-leg pants! One shopper enthused, “Amazing pant! Slims me down and fits like a glove.” Such a steal for the style!
Silver Jeans Co. Slim-Fit Dark-Wash Denim
We’ve been on the lookout for a pair of slim-fit denim somewhere in between skinny and boyfriend jeans. This is it! One customer claimed, “They are comfortable, and the denim is substantial. Perfect for winter.” Take this dark-wash denim from day to night!
Madewell Stovepipe Jeans
According to every single shopper who left a review, these Stovepipe jeans from Madewell are unbelievably comfortable. We’ll just leave this here: “These jeans are the most comfortable jeans I have ever put on my body. I ate a huge lunch, was so comfortable after said large lunch, that I went back to Madewell and bought these jeans in black. Then I took a nap for 2 hours in these jeans, I didn’t want to take them off.” Sold!
Levi’s Straight Cropped Jeans
One customer called these Levi’s cropped cut the “perfect fall jeans.” Available in multiple washes, the straight-leg style hits right above the ankle.
J.Crew Corduroy Straight Pants
Stay warm all winter in these corduroy pants from J.Crew! Velvety soft and totally timeless, these colorful pants will add some brightness to the gloomy months ahead.
