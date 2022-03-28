Katie Holmes Stunned in NYC Wearing These Kate Spade Flats — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to celebrity street style, we can always count on Katie Holmes for major inspiration. Every time we see her step out in New York City, we know we’re about to see some fashion brilliance — and probably be inspired to shop!

Such was the case yet again a few weeks back as the Dawson’s Creek alum casually strutted the city sidewalks in a Kate Spade ensemble. Imagine how excited we were when we found her exact shoes in stock at Nordstrom!

Yes, you can score the same designer shoes Holmes recently rocked for under $200 — brand new! They’re absolutely stunning for spring and summer too. Holmes wore the Parchment shade, a soft white, pairing them with a tiered Kate Spade dress featuring a butterfly print. With her hair down and flowing in the breeze, she truly looked picture perfect!

These flats have a pointy toe and a genuine nappa leather upper, dotted with tiny perforations all over for breathability. The perforations add to the style of the shoe too — as does the dainty bow at the base of the toes! So cute. These flats also have a slingback strap looping around the back of the ankle, keeping each foot secretly in place. The strap is elasticized as well so it won’t be a struggle to slip it on and off!

Of course, every little detail is perfected on these flats, as expected from a brand like Kate Spade. Even the lining is made with 100% sheep leather, and we love the slight block heel, coming in at under one inch tall. The overall design is actually inspired by tennis, though we definitely recommend bringing a pair in your bag to slip into after you’ve stepped off the court.

Holmes definitely sold Us on the Parchment shade of these shoes, but we were thrilled to see two other colors also available at Nordstrom. You can also opt for a true neutral shade like Peach Shake, or you can go with the timeless, classic black version. Or one of each. That’s up to you!

As Holmes demonstrated, these shoes are mega-cute with a puff-sleeve midi dress, but they’ll shine with just about any style. Try them with a wide-leg jumpsuit or skinny jeans and a tank. They’re such a great option for weddings and other formal parties too if you want to ditch the heels!

