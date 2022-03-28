Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Megan Fox is living our dream life. She’s going on double dates with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, jet-setting off on international getaways and rocking the fiercest fashion. Case in point? The Jennifer’s Body star recently wore this lavender blazer dress while out in Los Angeles. Pastels are always in for spring, but purple is particularly having a moment.

Unfortunately, we absolutely cannot afford Fox’s $1,795 Stella McCartney mini — that’s essentially the cost of our rent. Instead, we tracked down a luxury lookalike that is only 3% of the designer price tag! And we have to admit, we may even prefer this affordable version over the original. Keep reading for all the scoop on this dreamy blazer dress!

Get the Unique 21 Women’s Luxe Breasted Asymmetric Blazer Dress for only $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Unique 21 Women’s Luxe Breasted Asymmetric Blazer Dress is an elevated take on the blazer dress trend. Featuring a flattering asymmetric hem, crossover V-neckline and double-breasted gold buttons, this lavender number is a lewk. And it’s available in 19 different colors and patterns — this blazer dress really means business!

Get ready to receive all the compliments in this beautiful blazer dress. One shopper gushed, “I couldn’t believe how AMAZING this dress is! If you are looking for a ‘WOW’ statement dress, this is it! I don’t think I’ve felt sexier or have been complimented so many times in a night!” Another reviewer had a similar experience, adding, “Turn heads! This dress is very well made, it fits wonderful and I received soooo many compliments!”

The rave reviews don’t stop there! “This dress is so bomb!!” one customer declared. “I was really surprised of the quality! Dress is well made. If you’re thinking of getting it, this is your sign. GET THE DRESS!” And yet another shopper said, “This fits perfectly. The length is great and the material is amazing. It looks expensive and the fabric is soft. I would DEFINITELY recommend.”

You can don this blazer dress to any dressy occasion — a birthday brunch, cocktail party or date night dinner. While blazers do have a workwear feel, this one probably isn’t appropriate for the office unless you add an undershirt and tights. You can rock heels or over-the-knee boots with this dress for an ultra-elongating look. Feel foxy like Megan Fox in this lavender blazer dress!

