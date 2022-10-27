15 Flattering Long-Sleeve Tops and Dresses for Fall Instagrams

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You don’t have to be an influencer with a six-figure following to share some adorable fall snaps on Instagram — all you need is the right outfit! Whether you want to go for a cozy or trendy vibe, we found all of the best long-sleeve tops that will make you look and feel your absolute best.

These long-sleeve styles are ideal because you don’t necessarily have to wear a jacket on top, so you won’t freeze as you’re snapping your shots. No matter which pieces you decide to pick up, you’ll definitely be the star of any social media feed!

Flattering Fall Tops

1. This silky satin top from Open Edit is actually a bodysuit, so it will stay perfectly tucked into high-waisted pants or skirts — originally $59, now just $35 at Nordstrom!

2. The asymmetrical vibe of this ASTR the Label knit ribbed top is interesting and can make your waistline look slimmer — $69 at Nordstrom!

3. These KMBANGI flare-sleeve tops have a current Y2K energy and come in a slew of fun styles — starting at $10 on Amazon!

4. We’re obsessed with the corset-style stitching on this Parthea mesh top, which is ideal for a night out with friends or a romantic date — $30 at Amazon!

5. Wear this extra long white button-down from from IyMoo as a cinched-in top or potentially as a shirtdress — starting at $29 on Amazon!

6. The criss-cross wrap style of this ZCSIA sweater looks flattering on virtually every body type, and there are so many ways to dress it up or down — starting at $30 on Amazon!

Chic Fall Dresses

7. If you’re not the biggest fan of bodycon styles, this ruched button-down dress from Nihsatin will make you believe that form-fitting can be flattering — starting at $19 on Amazon!

8. Get ready to feel impossibly chic in this faux-leather button-down dress from The Drop — $70 at Amazon!

9. This ribbed button-down knit midi dress from Cinyifaan is truly the definition of cozy-chic style — starting at $30 on Amazon!

10. Create a preppy-yet-modern fall ‘fit with this knit polo mini dress from BDG Urban Outfitters — $49 at Nordstrom!

11. Team this cream turtleneck sweater dress from Topshop with some tall brown leather boots, and your ultimate fall ensemble is complete — $45 at Nordstrom!

12. This INC sweater dress also has a trendy turtleneck but it’s looser, plus there are more color options available — originally $80, now $42 at Macy’s!

13. When we saw the unique black-and-white color-block design on this Donna Morgan dress, we instantly envisioned how slimming it can look — originally $138, now $97 at Macy’s!

14. Fans of classic boho paisley prints will certainly want this long belted Lauren Ralph Lauren dress in their closets ASAP — originally $195, now $137 at Macy’s!

15. The long-sleeve turtleneck shrug attached to this cable knit dress from And Now This creates an adorable peekaboo cutout at the chest — originally $54, now $38 at Macy’s!

