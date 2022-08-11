Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I believe that happiness comes from having something to look forward to. Counting down the days until a special event always helps pass the time. On the flip side, I believe that unhappiness comes from having to find something to wear for said plans! Case in point: I’m currently packing for my family vacation, and I just can’t figure out what to bring. I’ve combed through my entire closet and scoured the shelves trying to pick the perfect summer dress, and I keep coming up empty.

I’m not looking for anything fancy! My dream dress is flirty yet modest (keeping it classy around my family, of course), something I can take from day to night to save room in my suitcase. Just when I was about to give up, my editor sent me a link to this Amazon sundress. Top-rated with over 16,000 reviews, this beauty has everything I wanted and more: a flattering silhouette, adjustable straps and pockets! Score. Now I have just what I need for some fun in the sun on my trip next week — thanks, Amazon!

Get the Yathon Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Sundress with Pockets for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

According to countless reviews, this Yathon sleeveless spaghetti strap sundress is “perfect”! Just like Madonna, I am a “Material Girl” — but not in the way you might think! Instead of caring about luxury labels, I care about the feel of fabric. The comfier, the better! You’ll be happy to know that customers rave that this dress is crafted from “super soft,” stretchy, lightweight material, ideal for warmer weather.

Shoppers also say that this dress is very flattering on all body types, especially curvy figures. One reviewer enthused, “Any dress that makes me look trim, lengthy and tames my top is a WINNER!” With 36 colors and patterns to choose from, this dress really is a winner. The fitted bust and A-line skirt make this dress fit like a dream. Plus, it doesn’t shrink in the dryer!

Based on the amount of exclamation points in this review, it’s pretty clear that this popular sundress is a keeper: “This dress is PERFECT!!!! It’s SO comfy AND it has pockets!!!!! I got TONS of compliments on it all night!!! I wore it on a very hot day and felt cool with it on!!! It is very soft and the straps are adjustable so you can work with how much coverage you want on top!” Love to hear it!

In terms of styling, we suggest pairing this midi dress with any type of sandals — flats, espadrilles or heels. Throw on a jean jacket on top if you get chilly at night, and accessorize with your favorite jewels! Happiness is waiting for this dreamy dress to arrive in the mail.

