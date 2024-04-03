Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Swimsuit season is here — and if you ask Us, every body, no matter the size or shape, is swimsuit-ready. Whether you’re hitting the beach for a volleyball game or swimming in a pool at a luxurious resort, you want to look and feel your best. Luckily, there are endless swimsuit styles appropriate for whatever occasion may arise. Best of all? There are swimsuits to meet all of your personal needs too.

Finding the perfect swimsuit requires extensive thought. Are you looking for an option based on your particular body type? If so, checking out bikinis, one-pieces and tankinis for apple or pear body shapes is a great place to start. Do you mind showing a little skin or are you more comfortable in a modest swimsuit? There’s everything from cheeky bottoms to full-coverage options. Shoppers with concerns about tummy control or cellulite can breathe a sigh of relief because there are slimming styles that conceal cellulite on the upper thighs.

Cocopear’s Crossover Swimsuit Dress is an undisputed hit with Amazon shoppers. More than 12,000 customers left perfect five-star ratings proving how amazing it truly is. It has four unique features that provide comfort. Outside of fun, eye-catching designs, this swimsuit dress has a unique crossover pinup-inspired design. It has a boy short bottom to provide full coverage and conceal areas like the butt and thighs some shoppers prefer not to expose. Plus, it has a trendy backcross strap design without digging into the shoulders. The swimsuit dress also has a molded cup without the help of pesky underwire, to provide shopper’s support without painful metal digging into them.

Best of all? You can snag this swimsuit dress in 44 shades. There are solid black, army green, and burgundy styles for shoppers who prefer minimalism. Heading on a tropical vacay? Score this swimsuit dress in fun floral print designs. Plus, there are animal print and polka dot styles, too.

It’s no wonder this swimsuit dress is such a hit with shoppers. “I have never felt prettier in a swimdress than this,” one five-star reviewer shared. “The shorts are attached. [It] gives enough coverage to the tushy. The molded cups fit perfectly and give just the push-up to make the twins look really hot.”

Another reviewer they received compliments from family members after wearing it. “I love the cross back – as many suits such as this have straps that stretch or hang off [the] shoulders. It has great chest support and conceals [the] tummy area without looking matronly. It is cute, even my teenager complimented me on it.”

This swimsuit dress is also a hit with mature shoppers. One 71-year-old shopper said they were “blown away” by this “flattering” swimsuit. “It arrived quickly and on time. I put it on right away and [I] think it fits and looks great! [I’m] not going for sexy at my age-just fit, modest, comfortable, and flattering,” they shared. “I need a lot of support and this suit delivers.”

Whether you’re looking for a swimsuit to conceal cellulite or a modest one to keep most of your body covered, this shopper-approved option just may be what you need.

