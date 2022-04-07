This Stretchy Halter Top Can Be Dressed Up or Down With Ease

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For Us, putting on a halter top almost feels like a power move. Just switching that neckline from our normal crew and V-necks can transform and empower a person. Slip one on and experience that sudden boost in confidence!

But which one, exactly, are you putting on? If you don’t own one already or are looking for something new, we’ve got you. We’ve picked out something affordable, comfortable, chic and popular with shoppers. It’s on Prime too! We’re talking about this sleeveless halter top from Amazon!

Get the Floerns Solid Cross Cross Halter Sleeveless Top for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This halter top is fitted, but it’s very stretchy and made from a super smooth material for comfort that lasts and lasts. It has a criss-cross style halter neckline, which is cool enough on its own — but we also love how it creates a racerback silhouette in back. It’s great to look fabulous from the front, but a piece that stuns from all angles is the way to go!

This top even comes in nine solid shades. Go with the classics like black, apricot, brown and white — or opt for a fun color. Your options include dark green, baby blue, hot pink, lilac purple and lime green!

We love that this top comes in solid shades because it makes it even more likely to perfectly adapt to any outfit. It’s irreplaceably cool on a casual day tucked into a pair of wide leg jeans or denim shorts, a pair of sneakers or sandals on your feet. But don’t think you can’t dress it up as well!

For a fun night out, try it with a faux-leather mini skirt and heels, but for a more romantic evening, you can swap out the mini skirt for a flowy midi skirt instead. It would also look lovely with high-waisted trousers and mules, or with a layer on top like a denim jacket. So many outfit options, so little time — and we’ve barely scratched the surface!

