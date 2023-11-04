Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trying to lose weight? We all know how it goes. We’re told to diet and exercise, make healthier choices, keep a positive mindset — blah, blah blah. But even when we feel like we’re putting 100% of our effort into weight loss, the results are somehow…nonexistent.

It comes as no surprise that diet and exercise aren’t always enough for effective, healthy weight loss. But what is the missing piece? It may just be Force Factor’s ProbioSlim supplement!

Get the Force Factor ProbioSlim Weight Loss Essentials Dietary Supplement for just $10 at Amazon!

ProbioSlim helps users achieve more effective weight loss by focusing on digestion, metabolism and more — the things we can’t necessarily fix with a sit-up or spin class. As the brand states, “By replenishing the good bacteria in your gut, probiotics can help improve your digestive health and support better results.”

To help you shed stubborn weight, ProbioSlim may:

Increase thermogenesis

Boost metabolism

Improve energy levels

Improve digestive health

Replenish good bacteria in gut

And more!

But it’s not just about shedding pounds! This supplement aims to help you look and feel better overall. Taking it may:

Reduce gas

Reduce bloating

Lessen constipation and/or diarrhea

Support your daily nutrition intake

And more!

This dietary supplement’s key ingredients include green tea leaf extract, caffeine, prebiotic fruit extracts, coconut water, 11 essential vitamins and nutrients and LactoSpore, an advanced probiotic strain. It’s also free of sugar and artificial sweeteners, as well as preservatives and artificial flavors!

To properly take ProbioSlim, take two capsules daily with breakfast and two capsules daily with lunch. That’s four per day. Each bottle comes with 120 capsules, so you should be set for about a month. For just $10, that’s a major win for weight loss!

